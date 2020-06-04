How to Co-Parent Successfully During the Global Pandemic

As if co-parenting wasn’t already taxing enough, the addition of a global pandemic to the equation has undoubtedly more than doubled the stress for parents everywhere

With all the world on lockdown due to the pandemic, millions of people have taken this time to spend more time with their loved ones to nurture a fun and loving atmosphere for their family. While some are considered lucky enough to be holed up in their homes with family members, the same ease and comfort aren’t as readily shared by those who have shared custody of their children.

In the thick of the coronavirus pandemic, many questions and concerns regarding shared custody agreements are naturally on the rise.

Who will the child stay with during the pandemic? Will we be violating the custody agreement if we don’t allow our ex-spouse to see our kids during this time? Will the court understand that I am simply trying to protect my child from the virus?

Naturally, all of these questions are valid. However, the truth is that there are little to no legal provisions that may cover the rules of co-parenting during a viral outbreak like the one we have now. Still, it is important to secure legal consulting services to learn about the provisions that may apply to your case. On top of securing further legal advice, you also need to make sure to maintain a semblance of balance to keep your children at ease during these trying times.

Here are some ways that you may be able to look out for your kid(s)’ best interest as you co-parent during the pandemic:

Communicate and be clear with expectations.

As difficult as it may be to maintain a relationship with your ex-spouse, it is still important that you map out a clear plan of custody. You can continue to co-parent as you had been before the pandemic. The only difference is that the arrangements may call for more vigilance on both sides. If you can manage to make a concrete plan to eliminate the possibility of outside exposure and physical contact for your kids, then co-parenting might not be as difficult, after all.

However, you may also decide to ask one parent to watch after the kids during the pandemic. This may require some guidance as to the legality of this, but if you can voice your concern for the custody plan, then something might still be done about this.

Be cooperative.

With family courts closed during this time, it is important for you and your spouse to settle disputes without needing a judge. At this point, you may call in your legal representatives to help you come up with an amicable plan.

Seek legal support for mediated agreements.

The good news is that even without a judge, you can still seek advice and support in settling parental disputes during the outbreak. If you and your ex-spouse cannot arrive at a reasonable agreement regarding the custody of your child during this time, it’s time to call in your legal representatives to mediate.

With the right advice, you will be able to successfully look after the welfare of your children and be protected legally while doing so. At the end of the pandemic, as you explain to the court your decisions during the pandemic, you can trust that there is a record of the custody changes employed during such time. Not only that, but you can also trust that the legal advice you’ve been given is sound and will likely be favored in court.

As if co-parenting wasn’t already taxing enough, the addition of a global pandemic to the equation has undoubtedly more than doubled the stress for parents everywhere. Be that as it may, it is not completely impossible to follow custody protocol or even make changes to the current custody agreement granted that you have legal support on your side.