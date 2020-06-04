Can Cerebral Palsy Be Prevented?

In the majority of cases, the cause of a child’s cerebral palsy is unknown. This is why it usually can’t be prevented. and there is no cure. Despite this, there are still measures you and your doctor and their medical team can take to lessen the risk to your child.

If you are a parent, you may be wondering if cerebral palsy can be prevented. There is no way to completely prevent cerebral palsy, which is also known as CP. It’s natural that you would be concerned about this condition. With over 10,000 children diagnosed with CP each year, this is the most common childhood motor disability in the United States.

Cerebral palsy is caused by damage to a baby’s delicate brain before, during, or within a month after birth. It is more common in premature infants. Thanks to medical and technological advances, more preemies are surviving now than ever before, and there are also more multiple births. Along with this has come an increase in CP cases.

Most cerebral palsy happens before or during birth. If you suspect that your child has CP and it was caused by medical malpractice, you may not have to suffer the burden of paying for a lifetime of medical treatments and care alone. Some parents choose to seek compensation by filing a birth injury lawsuit.

Before You Conceive and During Pregnancy

Before you begin trying to get pregnant, make sure you are as healthy as possible. Some things you can do to have a healthy pregnancy include:

Getting regular prenatal care

Washing your hands with soap and warm water regularly

Visiting your doctor to make sure you are free from maternal infections

Making sure your vaccinations are up to date, including flu shots

Taking magnesium sulfate if you are at risk for preterm delivery

Transferring one embryo at a time if you’re receiving infertility treatments

Identifying any potential Rh incompatibility issues

This is a critical time in your child’s development. It is essential that you do anything you can while your baby’s brain is developing to prevent damage.

After Your Baby Is Born and During Childhood

You can take further preventative measures to help your baby or child avoid the brain damage that leads to CP after birth. These are steps every parent can take:

Get Your Baby Vaccinated

Cerebral palsy can be caused by brain infections like Streptococcus, Haemophilus influenzae type B, neonatal bacterial meningitis, and encephalitis. Today there are vaccines available that protect against all of these conditions. Be sure to follow the vaccine schedule that is recommended by your doctor.

Check for Jaundice

Six out of ten babies born will develop jaundice, making it the most common conditions found in newborns. Most cases won’t require any special treatment. However, serious cases that are not treated adequately can result in brain damage. Make sure your infant is checked at the hospital, with a follow-up check within 48 hours.

Take Safety Precautions

Brain injuries can lead to cerebral palsy. Taking preventative measures to keep your child safe from injuries can lessen their chance of developing CP. Here are some things you can do:

Make sure your car seat is installed properly and use it every time

Do not leave children unattended around water

Make sure your child wears a helmet when biking or skating

Choose parks that have shock-absorbing materials on the ground

Use safety gates and window guards

Sadly, child abuse and neglect can trigger permanent brain damage. It is imperative that children never be hit, shaken, or thrown. If you feel like you are losing your temper, seek professional help.