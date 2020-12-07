2020… One of the worst years on record? (Google Plague and 1347). A chance to re-focus on what really matters? (Hint: it’s not your follower count). However you look at it, 2020 is the year that life got turned upside down for most of the globe. And yet, despite mask mandates, social distancing, etc., so much of life simply went on. Maybe with significant challenges, but it went on. Things like raising your family, for instance. COVID-19 may have made co-parenting a bit more difficult, but some things, not matter how much they may seem to change, always stay the same.

Please check out this infographic for a look at Co-Parenting 101: Your Guide to a Healthy Family.

Co-Parenting 101: Your Guide to a Healthy Family from from Goldberg Law Office

So, whatever your take on 2020, some things to bear in mind are keeping lines of communication open and healthy with your kids and co-parents and helpers.