Top Reasons to Hire Node.js Developer for Your Company

Choosing the right technology and framework for your web app development project is important to ensure smooth functioning of the application or the website. However, this is not a simple task, as there are numerous technologies and programming languages available in the market today.

Most companies seek to hire a dedicated software development team to help them keep tabs with the ever-evolving programming arena. JavaScript has been a popular language that most developers have used to build highly scalable, interactive and robust websites and apps. With JS frameworks gaining popularity for both back-end and front-end development, Node.js has become a top technology for creating highly responsive sites, robust mobile applications and Chatbot as well as other complex web platforms.

What is Node.js?

Simply put, Node.js is a server-side run-time environment with all features that allows developers to build and run web apps written in JavaScript. It works the same way as ASP.NET, Spring Framework and Ruby but programmers prefer Node.js for obvious reasons:

It is lightweight.

Supports Object Database.

Easy to host and reuse.

Easy to integrate with existing website or application.

A Node.js Development Company can leverage the capabilities of this growing technology in numerous ways including building high-performance web apps and websites, creating native or cross-platform mobile apps as well as developing AI chat. For these reasons, most businesses target to extend dedicated development team for their projects as they seek to switch for the older web technologies.

Moreover, Node.js is an open-source and cross-platform suitable for intensive data, real-time and data-streaming backend services. If you are considering using Node.js for web development, here are a few of the benefits:

Fast development experience.

Reliable real-time development for web apps.

Excellent data streaming features.

Smart code sharing.

SEO Friendly.

Single codebase.

Runs JavaScript on Server-side.

Support community.

Whether you want to build a robust and scalable web or mobile app that will take your business to the next level or you are a provider of web development services, you need to hire Node.js programmers. Any addition with specialized Noje.js experience would be a valuable asset to your company in modern web development arena.

Why Hire Dedicated Node.js Developers

With the market full of frameworks and programming languages for web development, getting a programmer with the skills and experience of the specific technology that you choose for your project is key to the success of your business. Below are some of the main reasons why you need to hire Node.js programmers for your company.

Timely and Cost-effective Development.

Node.js is the optimal choice for creating an enterprise-level data intensive and robust web application, which allows the infrastructure to build an application and make it function. A node.js developer knows how make optimal use of the technology efficiently to build scalable network or server-side web apps. The framework helps developers to reduce the coding effort and easily fix bugs while delivering an effective solution. This minimizes the development time and budget.

Competence and experience

Hire dedicated Node.js developers who are fully certified and experienced to handle every project with care to ensure quality web development for your business or clients. Node.js specialist is able to write spick and span codes with clear comments that adhere to the nodejs.org standards. Whether you are looking to start your project from scratch or you want to rewrite your existing web app, a node.js expert work on the project professionally and efficiently.

Assurance of custom Node.js solutions

It is much important to hire dedicated Node.js developers who can quickly learn and understand your business requirements and give a better picture of your idea. Node.js experts can build tailor-made node-based web apps using various database such as Oracle, MySQL, SQL, CouchDB and MongoDB. Additionally, professional node.js programmers are conversant with emerging technology and potential tools, which enables them to meet the unique needs of your business. They use various to node.js frameworks to deliver quality solutions for any business:

Socket.io – works as a server-side library as well as for the browser and runs as a client-side library. It offers features such as asynchronous I/O processing, instant messaging and binary streaming making it ideal for developing instant multi-user chatting and real-time web applications.

Express.js – node.js experts uses features like the template engines, DB integration and multiple routing to host mobile and web apps and create robust APIs.

Meteor.js – enables programmers to write both server and client-side code to develop complex back-end of websites, web and mobile applications.

Testing and Debugging

Proficient node.js developers have the ability to design, develop and test mobile and web applications on multiple platforms to ensure that they function efficiently. They will also fix the time consuming bugs in both JavaScript and Node.js.

Flexible hiring options

Though Node.js is a relatively new technology, there are numerous talented Node.js developers in the market. You can hire a freelance developer or hire a proven programmer from a Node.js Development Company for your project. Depending on your requirements and budget, you can choose to hire a specialized programmer on part-time or recruit permanent personnel to add to your in house team.

Conclusion

Node.js has become a top choice for web application developers and business owners who want to build scalable, dynamic and appealing real-time. Whether you run a development firm or a business that wants to use Node.js in web and mobile development, hiring a dedicated Node.js developer is worth consideration. This will fetch your company innumerable benefits and give your business a sustainable competitive edge. A professional Node.js programmer will effectively use the Node.js features and capabilities to deliver a solution that meets your specific business requirements.