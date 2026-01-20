Coffey Modica Promotes Two Partners to Firmwide Leadership Roles

Appointments support continued national growth of rapidly expanding defense litigation firm.

TARRYTOWN, NY – Coffey Modica LLP, among the fastest growing defense litigation firms in the nation, representing prominent business and insurance companies in liability claims, excess property/casualty, medical malpractice, nursing, and other professional industries, announces that Maxwell Bottini has been named Firmwide Managing Partner and Patricia Mooney as Deputy Managing Partner. Both attorneys have been with the firm since its inception.

Founded in 2021, Coffey Modica has experienced rapid and strategic growth, expanding from one office to now eight offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Georgia, and Florida.

“Since Coffey Modica’s earliest days, Maxwell Bottini and Patricia Mooney have been instrumental in establishing the firm’s foundation and shaping the culture that continues to attract top legal talent and an enviable client roster,” said Michael Coffey, Founding Partner. “They have proven to not only be formidable trial attorneys but also trusted mentors and leaders. Their modern, forward-thinking approach to leadership will be a tremendous asset as the firm continues its expansion into new markets.”

In his new role, Bottini will continue to maintain an active litigation practice while overseeing operations across all eight offices. Coffey Modica currently employs 78 attorneys and professional staff across five states along the East Coast, and Bottini will play a key role in guiding the firm’s ongoing geographic and strategic growth.

Bottini joined the firm in 2021 before eventually being promoted to partner in 2024. During his tenure at Coffey Modica, Bottini has successfully tried more than 20 cases to verdict, handling complex, high-value matters relating to construction litigation and defects, product liability litigation, transportation, premises liability, domestic and international reinsurance transactions including captive matters, and excess liability and casualty. He began his career as an Assistant District Attorney in the Kings County District Attorney’s Office after obtaining his JD from Brooklyn Law School.

“Having been with Coffey Modica since the launch of the firm, it has been so very fulfilling to see the dynamic evolution and growth, from New England to Florida. What uniquely sets Coffey Modica apart in the legal community is its people, innovation, and the drive of our litigation teams that have such a deep client-focused approach to the law,” said Bottini. “I have been able to learn and grow alongside this talented team at Coffey Modica and look forward to this new leadership role.”

Patricia Mooney joined the firm in 2021 before accepting the role of New York Managing Partner in 2025. She is a 20-year veteran of the insurance defense industry with a focus on construction litigation, including high-exposure New York Labor matters, general and premises liability, medical malpractice and nursing home negligence cases. Mooney has litigated cases throughout New York’s Five boroughs, Westchester County, Long Island and in the majority of upstate venues, in both state and federal court.

Over the years, Mooney has gravitated towards more of a legal mentorship role, offering guidance to younger attorneys while overseeing case management across the firm’s New York offices. In this new role, she will be responsible for distributing cases, handling HR concerns and facilitating the professional development resources that help firm attorneys stay on track across all eight offices. She obtained her degree from Pace University Law School.

“It has been a privilege to be here for Coffey Modica’s evolution into a nationally recognized legal organization,” said Mooney. “We have such a talented and dedicated roster of attorneys and staff who continually deliver top results to clients. In this new role, I am excited to further support the development of our people and help attract top legal talent to the firm.”

About Coffey Modica

Founded in 2021, Coffey Modica is one of the fastest growing law firms in the nation with offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Georgia, and Florida. Coffey Modica LLP represents defendants in high-profile, high exposure matters across many disciplines and industries around the country. Known for being aggressive trial attorneys and litigators, Coffey Modica resolves matters on behalf of its clients with the most cost-effective resolutions aligned with their short- and long-term business goals and culture.