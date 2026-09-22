Coffey Modica Welcomes Two New Partners in Tarrytown Office

“Coffey Modica is continuously building out our talented legal roster by finding forward thinking attorneys who share our commitment to delivering the best results for our clients,” said New York Managing Partner Patricia Mooney.

TARRYTOWN, NY – Coffey Modica LLP, a leading defense litigation firm representing businesses and insurance companies in liability claims, excess property and casualty, medical malpractice, and other professional industries, is pleased to announce two new partners have been added to their New York team. John Risi and Yesy Sanchez will both practice out of the firm’s Tarrytown office.

“Coffey Modica is continuously building out our talented legal roster by finding forward thinking attorneys who share our commitment to delivering the best results for our clients,” said New York Managing Partner Patricia Mooney. “John Risi and Yesy Sanchez are both well respected litigators whose years of experience will help strengthen our Tarrytown team and continue to uphold the highest standard of law.”

John Risi is a seasoned trial attorney with three decades of experience focusing on personal injury/product liability cases, complex commercial litigation, and insurance coverage disputes. Having held several leadership positions at prominent New York City and Westchester law firms, Risi has represented clients in both state and federal court in a wide range of general civil litigation, trials, and appeals, including automobile, contract, complex litigation, corporate, land use, negligence, premises liability, product liability matter, and toxic tort litigation. He has acted as both national and local consulate to a wide range of product manufacturers and distributors. He has also led a national monitoring program overseeing general liability and automobile litigation on behalf of the world’s largest office solutions/supplies companies.

“In just five years, Coffey Modica has built a strong reputation in the industry with their high level of work and talented team of attorneys. I am pleased to be joining their team and look forward to utilizing my decades of litigation experience to help advance their practice,” said Partner John Risi.

Risi is admitted to practice in both New York and Connecticut, Second Circuit Court of Appeals, and in the Southern, Eastern, and Northern District Court of New York. Risi graduated from Iona University before earning his J.D. from Fordham University School of Law.

Yesy Sanchez focuses his practice on general liability, including premises liability, New York Labor Law claims, motor vehicle accidents, and construction defects. Fluent in both Spanish and English, Sanchez has represented clients in general liability, employer liability, commercial litigation, and mass tort litigation. He has litigated claims in a broad range of areas, including professional malpractice, fraud, negligent misrepresentation, breach of contract, wrongful death, and commercial disputes between officers, principals, and partners. Committed to mentoring the next generation in the legal industry, Sanchez has also served as a career panelist at Dr. Richard Izquiero Health & Science Charter School.

“Coffey Modica not only focuses on client relationships and results, but they have also created an environment where engagement and collaboration are encouraged across all levels,” said Partner Yesy Sanchez. “I am proud to be a part of a team that shares in those values.”

Sanchez attended John Jay College of Criminal Justice before receiving his J.D. from Vermont Law School, where he continues to act as a career counselor for graduates. He is admitted to practice in New York State, the Southern and Eastern District of New York, and New Jersey.

About Coffey Modica

Founded in 2021, Coffey Modica has been identified by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing law firms in the nation. With offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Georgia, and Florida, Coffey Modica LLP represents defendants in high-profile, high exposure matters across many disciplines and industries around the country. Known for being aggressive trial attorneys and litigators, Coffey Modica resolves matters on behalf of its clients with the most cost-effective resolutions aligned with their short- and long-term business goals and culture.