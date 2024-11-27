 Colleen R. McInerney Honored as One of Tampa Club’s 42 Under 42 

Her commitment to excellence and efficiency has made her a trusted legal advisor in the community association industry.

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker Associate Colleen R. McInerney, a dedicated attorney and valued member of the firm, has been named to the Tampa Club’s prestigious 42 Under 42 list. This annual recognition celebrates 42 influential club members under the age of 42 who are making a significant impact on the Tampa Bay community.

As an associate in Shumaker’s Community Associations Business Sector, Colleen is an enthusiastic advocate for her clients, primarily representing condominium and homeowner associations in a wide range of litigation matters. Her commitment to excellence and efficiency has made her a trusted legal advisor in the community association industry.

“Colleen’s recognition as one of Tampa Club’s 42 Under 42 is evidence of her commitment, professionalism, and contributions to both the legal field and the broader Tampa Bay community,” said Jaime Austrich, Vice Chair of Shumaker’s Management Committee and Tampa Managing Partner. “Colleen’s inclusion in this distinguished group reflects her influence and dedication to bettering the Tampa Bay region.”

Before joining Shumaker, Colleen gained invaluable experience as a judicial law clerk for the Honorable Mac R. McCoy in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida. In this role, she handled complex civil and criminal cases, honing her skills across diverse legal issues and disputes.

A summa cum laude graduate of Ave Maria School of Law, Colleen’s academic achievements include serving as Editor-in-Chief of the Ave Maria Law Review, where she demonstrated exceptional leadership and editorial acumen.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.