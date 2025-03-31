Common Asthma Drug May Help Retina in Aging Eyes

An asthma drug reduced inflammation and improved retinal health in aging mice.

Researchers have been investigating how inflammation affects aging and eye health, particularly in the retina. The retina is the thin layer of tissue at the back of the eye that captures light and sends signals to the brain, allowing us to see. It contains specialized cells that detect color, movement, and light intensity, playing a key role in vision. As people get older, the retina, which plays a key role in vision, can deteriorate. Inflammation is believed to contribute to this process, making it harder for the eye to function properly. A recent study explored whether blocking a specific receptor in the retina could help reduce inflammation and improve vision in older mice.

Scientists focused on a receptor called CysLTR1, which is linked to inflammation and is present in high amounts in aging retinas. To test its effects, researchers used a drug called montelukast, commonly prescribed for asthma, to block the receptor in older mice. The treatment lasted eight weeks, and the results were compared to both untreated older mice and younger, healthy mice.

After the treatment period, the older mice that received the drug showed notable improvements in their retinas. One of the main benefits was a decrease in certain immune cells known as microglia. These cells are part of the body’s defense system but can contribute to chronic inflammation when overly active. In aging retinas, too many of these cells can cause damage. The drug appeared to lower their numbers, which may have helped create a healthier environment in the eye.

Blood flow to the retina also improved in treated mice. In aging eyes, tiny blood vessels can narrow, limiting oxygen and nutrients to the retina. The study showed that blocking CysLTR1 helped widen these blood vessels, potentially improving circulation and supporting better eye function.

Another positive finding was an increase in the retina’s ability to clear out waste proteins. As the eye ages, waste material can accumulate, leading to damage. The treated mice had stronger activity in their waste-clearing system, which could help protect the retina from further decline.

Importantly, the study found no harm to the nerve cells in the retina, which are essential for vision. This suggests that the treatment was safe and did not interfere with the eye’s normal functions.

While the research focused on mice, the findings could have implications for humans. Since montelukast is already an approved medication, future studies could explore whether it has similar benefits for aging eyes in people. Current treatments for age-related vision problems often focus on managing symptoms rather than preventing damage. If blocking inflammation in the retina proves effective, it could lead to new options for preserving vision as people age.

More studies are needed to determine whether these benefits extend to humans, but the early results are promising. Researchers are hopeful that reducing inflammation in the eye could slow down vision loss and improve quality of life for older adults. Future clinical trials may help determine whether this approach could become a standard treatment for age-related eye conditions.

Sources:

Blocking an inflammatory receptor in the retinas of aging mice improves retinal health

Cysteinyl leukotriene receptor 1 modulates retinal immune cells, vascularity and proteolytic activity in aged mice