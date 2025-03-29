California Model Files Abuse Lawsuit Against Influencer Andrew Tate

Tate is also being investigated by law enforcement in the United Kingdom and Romania, where he is under suspicion for money laundering, human trafficking, and assorted sex crimes.

A Los Angeles woman has filed a sexual abuse lawsuit against Andrew Tate, an online influencer notorious for his misogynistic views.

According to The New York Times, the lawsuit was filed on Thursday in Superior Court in Los Angeles. In the complaint, plaintiff Brianna Stern said that she began a relationship with Tate sometime last July. Over the course of their relationship, Stern claims that Tate was physically and sexually abusive, regularly choking, beating, and degrading her.

Tate is also being investigated by law enforcement in the United Kingdom and Romania, where he is under suspicion for money laundering, human trafficking, and assorted sex crimes.

Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, were placed under house arrest in Romania two years. They were forbidden to leave the country until February, when both Tates promptly returned to the United States.

Tate has denied all Stern’s allegations.

“This is a blatant cash grab—a desperate attempt by a sad individual to exploit Andrew’s success and reputation for personal gain,” a legal representative for Tate said in a statement. “Ms. Stern has chosen to air her false claims in the press, revealing her true motives: money and attention, not justice.”

Stern’s 30-page lawsuit makes a number of other claims against Andrew Tate, alleging that the influencer controlled her with threats of violence and psychological control.

She has since asked the court for a restraining order against Tate. In her petition, Stern indicated that she had been pressured into installing a location-tracking application on her phone; Tate also demanded the passwords for all of her social media accounts, so that he could monitor her activity and messages.

The lawsuit states that Stern and Tate’s relationship began in July 2024.

Stern, who was at the time a model and cryptocurrency entrepreneur, eventually solicited advice from Tate, who was looking for attractive women to join him in Romania to promote another digital currency. She claims that, in person, Tate was loving and kind—but he was often quick to anger, and would berate and beat her for perceived transgressions.

Tate ultimately ordered Stern to obtain a tattoo reading “Property of Tate,” which the lawsuit says Tate had demanded of several of his past girlfriends.

On March 10, Tate allegedly physically assaulted Tate during a stay at The Beverly Hills Motel. There, Tate choked and beat Stern so severely that she nearly lost consciousness; all the while, Tate repeatedly threatened her life.

“While [choking and beating] her, Tate told her repeatedly that if she ever crossed him again, he was going to kill her,” the lawsuit alleges.

Stern’s court filings include screenshots of purported text messages sent by Tate; in one, Tate questioned what the “point in having [Stern]” was if he couldn’t “beat” and “impregnate” her.

The lawsuit is seeking damages for physical and sexual abuse, among other claims.

Sources

Los Angeles woman who dated Andrew Tate says she feared ‘I might die’

Model Who Says She Dated Andrew Tate Accuses Him of Sexual Assault in Lawsuit