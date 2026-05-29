8am™ Partners with Tribeca Festival®, Bringing Professional Excellence to New York’s Most Ambitious Stage

8am will sponsor two World Premiere screenings during the Festival.

AUSTIN, TX — 8am™, the professional business platform purpose-built for the needs of legal, accounting, and client-focused professionals, announced that it is an official partner of the 2026 Tribeca Festival, marking the company’s first major cultural partnership.

“For more than two decades, both 8am and Tribeca have championed professionals who are constantly pushing boundaries and doing exceptional work. Whether it is a filmmaker bringing a story to life or a professional driving meaningful outcomes for their firm, they pour everything into their craft,” said Nate Skinner, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer, 8am. “The Tribeca Festival puts that ambition on full display, and we’re proud to partner with an organization that recognizes the same pursuit of excellence, creativity, and innovation that we see in our customers every day.”

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Tribeca Festival runs June 3 through June 14 in New York City, bringing together storytellers, creators, and industry leaders from around the world. 8am will host two highly anticipated screening experiences at the Borough of Manhattan Community College Tribeca Performing Arts Center (BMCC TPAC): the world premiere of Finnegan’s Foursome on June 7, a sports comedy about two rival brothers honoring their late father through one final golf tournament in Ireland, and the June 12 premiere of Mumford & Sons: The House Band, a concert documentary capturing the band’s live performances and the camaraderie behind their folk-rock sound. Both rank among the Festival’s most anticipated debuts of the 2026 program, a celebration of the bold, boundary-pushing work.

“We’re thrilled to welcome 8am as an official partner of the 2026 Tribeca Festival,” said Jackie Hassell, Executive Vice President Partnerships, Tribeca Enterprises. “Tribeca has always championed storytellers and the communities that fuel creative innovation, and 8am’s commitment to ambitious, forward-thinking professionals aligns naturally with the spirit of our Festival. We’re excited to collaborate on premiere experiences that bring audiences together to celebrate creativity, culture, and conversation.”

8am’s partnership with Tribeca comes amid significant company and brand momentum. Following its 2025 brand launch, 8am now supports more than 270,000 professionals and processes over $27 billion in payments annually. Additionally, 8am recently signed a multi-year partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, marking a deliberate investment in the cultural moments and communities where ambitious professionals come together.

Learn more here, and explore the Tribeca Festival and this year’s programming here.

About 8am

Founded in 2005, 8am is a professional business platform purpose-built to meet the needs of legal, accounting, and other client service professionals. The 8am platform includes 8am LawPay, 8am CPACharge, 8am MyCase, 8am CasePeer, and 8am DocketWise, providing integrated solutions for every stage of the professional services lifecycle. 8am processes more than $27 billion in payments annually. Recognized for 14 consecutive years on the Inc. 5000’s list of fastest-growing companies, 8am empowers more than 270,000 professionals across North America with the most trusted, innovative technology to deliver world-class outcomes for their clients and their firms. To learn more, visit 8am.com.

About Tribeca Festival

The Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX, brings artists and audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, including film, TV, music, podcasts, games, and immersive. With strong roots in independent film, Tribeca is synonymous with creative expression and entertainment. Tribeca champions emerging and established voices, discovers award-winning talent, curates innovative experiences, and introduces new ideas through exclusive premieres, exhibitions, conversations, and live performances. The Festival was founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001 to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan following the attacks on the World Trade Center. The annual Tribeca Festival will celebrate its 25th year from June 3–14, 2026 in New York City. In 2019, James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems bought a majority stake in Tribeca Enterprises, bringing together Rosenthal, De Niro, and Murdoch to grow the enterprise. For Festival updates, follow @Tribeca and #Tribeca25th on Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Single tickets are now on sale at tribecafilm.com.