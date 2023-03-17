Common Causes of Motorcycle Accidents in Long Beach

Driver intoxication is another major cause of motorcycle accidents.

Motorcycle accidents can be caused by a number of factors in Long Beach. However, certain accidents are more common than others. We see these types of accidents again and again, suggesting that negligent drivers are guilty of the same habits and the same mistakes. If drivers become aware of these common causes for motorcycle accidents, lives may be saved. But what are these common causes, and how can you work with your lawyers to receive compensation if you have been injured in a motorcycle accident?

Left-Hand Turns Without Shoulder Checking

Drivers turning left at interactions can be serious threats to motorcyclists. These drivers often fail to check their mirrors and shoulder check before turning left. The issue is that motorcyclists are much more difficult to spot compared to passenger vehicles. A driver may be on the lookout for oncoming cars, but they may miss a motorcyclist. On December 7th, it was reported that an on-duty police officer on a motorcycle had been seriously injured after colliding with a sedan in a Long Beach intersection. While it’s not clear what exactly caused this accident, the chances of it involving a left-hand turn are high.

Sudden Lane Changes Without Indicating

Many drivers feel that they only need to indicate in the presence of other drivers. But indicators can send valuable messages to pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists. When drivers quickly scan their mirrors and suddenly change lanes without even indicating, they may miss motorcyclists traveling in other lanes. This can bring them directly into the path of motorcyclists, giving them no chance to react and causing serious or fatal injuries.

Running Red Lights

Many motorcycle accidents are caused by drivers running red lights. These drivers may quickly scan the intersection, seeing no other cars before proceeding. But they may miss approaching motorcycles, and this can lead to tragic outcomes.

Distracted Drivers

Driver distraction can easily lead to motorcycle accidents, making it very difficult for drivers to spot motorcyclists while they’re preoccupied with their phones or other distractions.

Intoxicated Drivers

Driver intoxication is another major cause of motorcycle accidents. When drivers are intoxicated, they lose their ability to judge speeds and react in time. This can put motorcyclists in serious danger.

Road Conditions

Finally, road conditions can pose a major threat to motorcyclists. Icy roads can cause them to lose control. Even sudden gusts of wind can throw motorcyclists off course, leading to accidents.

