Common Head-On Collision Injuries

Head-on collisions are some of the most dangerous car accidents that happen. Head-on collisions occur when two vehicles hit each other head to head, usually at very high speeds. Because two vehicles collide moving at high speeds toward each other, the force with which they hit each other is multiplied, and very few people escape these collisions without serious or even deadly injuries.

Because of the danger of head-on collisions, drivers and passengers can sustain severe and life-threatening injuries. At high speeds, these accidents can almost guarantee permanent or fatal injuries. A few head-on car accident common injuries include:

Traumatic Brain Injury

Whiplash

Neck Injuries

Spinal Cord Injury

Concussions

Chest Injuries

Crush Injuries

Organ Damage

Blunt Trauma

Recovering from these head on collision injuries can involve extensive medical treatment, inability to work, and in some cases, long-term rehabilitation. This can affect the quality of life in the person injured. If you’ve been in a head-on collision car accident, you may be entitled to compensation. Reaching out to an experienced personal injury attorney can ensure you understand your legal options, and they can help you through the legal process, giving you the peace of mind you need to focus on recovering.

How to Prevent Head-On Collisions

While head-on collisions are often difficult to avoid, it’s not impossible. There are a few ways you can prevent a head-on collision, or avoid one if it were to occur. Here we will give you some tips to keep in mind when driving, and a few things you can do in the moment to avoid being hit head on if a car were to come at you head on:

Be Aware of Your Surroundings

Stay to the Right

Avoid Speeding

Ride Off the Road if Necessary

Implementing these tips when driving can help you avoid and prevent head-on collisions. If you are on a multiple lane road, leaving a lane to your left open will also give you a good way to escape a head-on collision, or even give the other driver a lane to pull into if they swerve into your lane. These tips may not stop an accident from happening entirely, but it will lessen the impact and injuries that may be sustained, keeping the drivers and passengers safer in the long run.

Contact a Personal Injury Lawyer Today

Head-on collisions are one of the most dangerous accidents to be in due to the intense force of impact and speed. These accidents often result in severe or even fatal injuries. Common injuries include traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, and organ damage. Recovery may involve long-term medical treatment and can affect quality of life. Preventive tips include staying aware of your surroundings, using available lanes to escape potential collisions, and avoiding speeding. If you’ve been involved in a head-on collision, as a driver or passenger, consulting a personal injury attorney, such as Robert’s Personal Injury, is important in understanding your legal options.