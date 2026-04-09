Common Injuries Caused by Car Accidents

The emotional consequences of being injured as a result of someone else’s negligence in a violent car accident should never be discounted. Many victims suffer PTSD-like symptoms.

If you have been injured by another motorist’s negligence, your accident claim is unique to the circumstances and situation involved. Car accidents, however, are often exceptionally dangerous, and there are several types of serious injuries that tend to be closely associated with them.

Your Damages

Regardless of the kind of injury you sustain, your car accident injury claim will address certain categories of damage that attend these injuries. These include:

Your medical expenses

Your lost earnings on the job

Your physical and emotional pain and suffering

Seeking compensation for your complete damages is essential to your ability to heal fully.

Your Injuries

These common car accident injuries are the ones that come up most frequently in personal injury cases. Each is a serious medical concern that should not be ignored in your claim.

Broken Bones

The impact of a car accident leaves occupants of the involved vehicles especially vulnerable to broken bones, which are exceptionally painful injuries that are also slow to heal. If the break is very serious, it will likely require surgery and will be subject to the attendant complications of surgery. A broken bone that heals poorly can result in chronic pain and even permanent disability.

Traumatic Brain Injuries

Traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) are caused when the brain crashes against the skull, which is closely linked to the impact of car accidents. TBIs are serious injuries that can lead to unpredictable emotional and physical health concerns. The victims of TBIs tend to liken the emotional effects to an altered sense of being, which is exceptionally difficult to address and overcome.

Spinal Cord Injuries

An injury to the spinal cord is typically very painful and can seriously limit range of motion, and car accidents are often the cause. A spinal cord injury can occur anywhere on the spinal cord, and if the cord is completely severed, it means permanent paralysis below the site of the injury. Even minor injuries can lead to chronic pain requiring pain management or long-term treatment.

Cuts and Burns

The violent impact of car accidents often causes serious cuts and/or burns, which are both closely associated with dangerous infections and secondary health concerns. When a cut and/or burn is on or near the face, it can also be permanently disfiguring. Burns are among the most painful injuries a car accident victim can endure, and when they are deep or cover a large area of the victim’s body, the recovery period is certain to be complicated and protracted.

Emotional Injuries

The emotional consequences of being injured as a result of someone else’s negligence in a violent car accident should never be discounted. Many victims suffer PTSD-like symptoms, including:

Increased anxiety

Symptoms of depression

Mood swings

An abrupt change in personality

Emotional lability

You Need an Experienced Killeen Car Accident Attorney on Your Side

Brett Pritchard at the Law Office of Brett H. Pritchard in Killeen, Texas, has earned an admirable reputation as a dedicated car accident attorney who goes the extra mile in defense of his clients’ rights and rightful compensation. We are here for you, too, so please do not hesitate to contact us online or call us at (254) 781-4222 for more information today.