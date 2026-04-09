Gaming Giants Face Addiction Lawsuit Claims

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A new legal case has been filed against several major game companies, including Roblox, Microsoft, and Epic Games. The addiction lawsuit claims that their popular games played a role in pushing a young player toward unhealthy habits tied to long hours of play and repeated spending inside the games.

The person bringing the case is an 18-year-old from Michigan named Jordan Duncan. According to the filing, Duncan began playing games like Roblox and Minecraft at the age of nine, and later started playing Fortnite at eleven. Over time, the complaint says gaming became a daily routine that grew stronger and harder to control.

The case describes a pattern where time spent playing increased steadily. It claims that Duncan now spends as many as 12 to 14 hours a day on these games. The filing also states that stopping or cutting back has proven very difficult, not only for Duncan but also for family members trying to step in.

The complaint says this behavior has led to several problems. These include less time spent with others, falling interest in hobbies, lower school performance, and poor sleep habits. It also points to strong reactions when gaming is limited, such as anger, damage to property, and threats of self-harm. The filing claims that basic routines like sleep and personal care have also been affected.

Another part of the case focuses on money spent inside the games. It argues that the companies designed features that pushed young players to make frequent purchases. Since Duncan started playing at a young age, the complaint says these systems were placed in front of a minor who may not have fully understood the spending.

Even with these claims, the lawsuit makes it clear that it is not trying to stop people from enjoying games. The filing states that the goal is not to attack entertainment or remove access to games, but to seek payment for harm that it says has already taken place. It also calls attention to how games are built and marketed, especially when younger players are involved.

This case is not the only one raising questions about how digital products affect behavior. Game company Valve is also facing legal action tied to loot boxes, which are in-game items that offer random rewards. Some complaints argue that these features are too similar to gambling and may attract younger users.

There has also been a recent court decision involving social media platforms. In that case, a 20-year-old was awarded millions of dollars after claiming addiction to apps such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. That outcome has raised the possibility that more cases could follow, not just in social media but in gaming and online betting as well.

Some betting companies, including DraftKings and FanDuel, are also facing complaints that question how their platforms are set up. These cases suggest that certain features may push users to keep playing or spending more than they planned.

The wider impact of these legal actions could be far-reaching. Some countries have already started placing limits on younger users. Australia, for example, has blocked access to certain social media platforms for those under 16. If similar rules expand to other places, including the United States or the United Kingdom, it could change how players connect with games and with each other.

The lawsuit against Roblox, Microsoft, and Epic Games argues that the products in question were built in a way that encouraged repeated play and spending. It goes as far as describing the actions of these companies as harmful and outside normal standards of care.

The case will be reviewed in a federal court in California, where a judge will decide whether the claims move forward. The outcome could shape how games are designed and how companies approach younger players in the future.

Sources:

Roblox, Fortnite, and Minecraft face new lawsuit that claims they encourage addiction

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