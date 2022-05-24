Common Reasons People Need an Immigration Lawyer in Ohio?

People who are charged with crimes or those who have made false statements during the immigration process can get in trouble and possibly deported.

Columbus, OH – Immigration attorneys in Ohio provide various kinds of services that assist people with getting visas, citizenship, and other issues. Following the proper rules and procedures to remain in the country is important to avoid problems or even being forcefully removed from the nation. For these reasons, a lawyer should be consulted by anyone who is serious about working in the U.S. or remaining long term with a green card or U.S. citizenship.

Visa applications

If someone wants to stay in the U.S. for a certain period of time to work or attend a school, they will need to apply for permission from the federal government. The documents that are issued which give this kind of permission are called visas. People who are applying for visas need to be careful that they meet each type of visa’s specific requirements, and also that they apply for the category of visa that matches their situation. However, there are a few exceptions where someone staying in the country short term may not need a visa. Because of the complexity of this process, legal help is recommended.

Naturalization and citizenship

Green card holders can go through the naturalization process to obtain their full U.S. citizenship. This requires an application, test, and an interview before the government will issue the certificate of naturalization. Attorneys can tell the applicant what they need to do specifically to get through this process quickly and efficiently.

In order to initially obtain the green card, the person must have already met certain requirements. Those who have spouses or other family members in the U.S. may be eligible. Other people who have certain job skills may be issued a green card due to their potential to contribute to the U.S. economy in a specific way. There is also a category called special immigrants where religious workers or those in governmental or international organizations can be issued a green card.

Legal trouble

People who are charged with crimes or those who have made false statements during the immigration process can get in trouble and possibly deported. These deportation processes involve removal hearings, where the person and their attorney can present a defense and possibly avoid the most serious consequences of violating immigration laws. If a person is removed, they may be forced out of the country and cannot return for several years. Failure to attend required hearings will also result in automatic removal.

More information about immigration laws

USAttorneys.com is a site that lists immigration attorneys in Columbus, as well as lawyers with other areas of practice. Anyone who needs to speak with a lawyer about their problems can get in touch with a local legal professional.