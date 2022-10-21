Common Types of Dangerous and Defective Products

When a product’s warning labels or usage instructions are insufficient, the user cannot understand the associated risks or how to use it safely.

Products that don’t function properly are considered to be faulty. However, in a legal sense, a defective product generally refers to a product with a flaw that causes injury to someone.

If a defective product causes you harm or substantial losses, you may be entitled to pursue a claim against the manufacturer. If a product is not designed or manufactured correctly, there is a risk of serious injury.

Toys for Kids

Over the years, dangerous toys have been the target of numerous lawsuits. Some of the most common lawsuits were against toy manufacturers for creating items that were a choking hazard for young children.

There have also been instances of toys being manufactured with lead paint or other possibly harmful materials, which could have long-term adverse effects on one’s health.

Vehicles

Cars and automobiles have become a significant part of our lives. However, many things may go wrong throughout the design and manufacturing process that can have fatal results. Vehicles or vehicle parts often make the list of recalls issued by The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

There have been incidents involving airbags that put passengers in danger, poorly constructed SUVs that were top-heavy and prone to flipping over, and even defective tires that increased the risk of collisions.

When a defective product hurts you, you need a product liability lawyer who will force the corporation accountable for your injuries to accept responsibility.

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Equipment

Medical equipment and pharmaceuticals represent yet another area frequently involved in disputes over defective products. Often thousands or millions of people may utilize these products before the dangers are fully appreciated.

Over the years, there have been several incidents, which include:

Talcum Powder

Plaintiffs filed against Johnson & Johnson for knowing and concealing that their talcum powder products contained asbestos. Ovarian cancer was frequently seen in women who used talcum powder for personal hygiene. According to several researchers, talc contributes to mesothelioma as well.

Laparoscopic Power Morcellators

These tools are used during laparoscopic hysterectomies by gynecologists and surgeons. A little incision can easily remove uterine tissue thanks to morcellators. Some patients claim that the morcellation procedure fragmented cancerous tissues, causing the disease to spread throughout the body. Some hospitals have outlawed the medical device.

Other Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices

Litigation records show numerous additional medications and medical devices involved in product liability claims.

Examples include the Phillips CPAP, hernia mesh post-surgical devices, and hip replacement devices. Elmiron, Belviq, Singulair, and other drugs are currently the subject of drug cases.

Hazardous Substances or Chemicals

Dangerous substances and chemicals have harmed many people in different sectors. A few famous examples include asbestos used in auto manufacturing and other industrial applications, which led to mesothelioma, and Roundup Ready Weed Killer, which has been linked to cancer.

Industrial Machinery

Faulty industrial machinery is yet another common reason for defective product claims. If they malfunction due to poor manufacturing, they might seriously hurt many people on the job. This could be something as simple as a saw without adequate safety, a poorly designed ladder, or a crane that collapses.

Defects in Marketing (or Failure to Warn)

When a product’s warning labels or usage instructions are insufficient, the user cannot understand the associated risks or how to use it safely. This is known as a marketing flaw. The potential risks associated with utilizing a product must also be disclosed to consumers by the manufacturer. If they don’t do so, they could face legal consequences.

Contact a Product Liability Lawyer

Some people believe that product liability lawsuits are a clever way to get rich quickly. Still, when you consider the amount of pain, suffering, harm, or even death that can result from a product that has been poorly designed or manufactured, you realize how crucial it is for businesses to be held accountable for negligence when it endangers others.

If you or a loved one were injured by a defective product, do not hesitate to call a product liability attorney. A lawyer can help you file against the liable party.