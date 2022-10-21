Over 150 Retired Flag Officers Label Political Actions A “Threat to U.S. National Security”

Over 150 retired generals and admirals (Flag Officers) have signed an open letter based on their oath to support and defend the constitution of the U.S. against all enemies, foreign and domestic. The letter states our Nation is on the precipice of losing our Constitutional Republic due to the movement coming from those believing in Socialism and Marxism which is contrary to our founding principles as defined in our Constitution and Bill of Rights.

The purpose of the open letter is to ask citizens to carefully reflect on what is happening to our Nation and then take swift action by getting involved at the local, state, and national levels to elect and hold accountable political representatives who will act to uphold our Constitutional Republic and traditional American values.

The open letter identifies China as the greatest external threat to our Nation. It, along with Russia, Iran, North Korea and other adversaries, have been emboldened by the debacle in Afghanistan and our disastrous surrender to terrorists as outlined in our August 2021 Open Letter.

The flag officers state the greatest domestic threat to our survival as a Constitutional Republic is the Socialist/Marxist ideology underlying much of the administration and congressional leadership’s actions. Such threats include an open border; the need for election integrity with verification of voters to ensure one vote per citizen; energy dependence; executive orders and mandates bypassing the legislative process; double standards where laws are selectively enforced and preference often given to criminals over victims; defund the police actions endanger Americans, especially in cities where minorities often suffer the most. Without the “rule of law”, accountability, and election integrity, we have lost our Republic to one party rule.

Freedom of speech is under assault by censorship, distortion and tyrannical intimidation tactics to silence differing political views including weaponizing federal law enforcement agencies and hiring 87,000 new IRS agents. When people are afraid to say in public what they say in private, then freedom of speech is lost to cancel culture, censorship and intimidation. Race and gender are being used politically to divide us into conflicting groups of oppressed versus alleged oppressors.

The Administration’s open borders policy jeopardizes national security; sovereign nations must have controlled secure borders. The war on fossil fuels makes us energy dependent on other nations, increasing inflation and creating a major national security issue.

The flag officers say the national security issues cited can be solved with changes to existing political policies which requires electing and holding accountable politicians who will act to defend our Constitution, including the enumerated Rights, and traditional American values. The entire Open Letter with current signers and Citizen’s Action Plan can be found at www.FlagOfficers4America.com.