Conagra Brands, Inc., USDA Recall Frozen Meals Over Potential Contamination

About 130,000 frozen meals were recently recalled by the USDA and Conagra Brands, Inc. over concerns they may be contaminated with small rocks.

With many people staying home nowadays, more people are grocery shopping and eating at home. Because of that, it’s important to keep a lookout for recalled products, such as one that was recently recalled by the USDA earlier this month. In total, about 130,000 pounds of frozen chicken bowl meals have been recalled over concerns the products might contain extraneous materials, such as small rocks.

According to the recall notice, the frozen meals were produced on January 23, 2020, by Conagra Brands, Inc. and include the following:

9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655001800 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro, BOILS ÈNERGIE Poulet feta et épeautre” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655003026 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

Unsure if you have the recalled products? Simply check the establishment number. According to the notice, the affected products have the establishment number ‘P115’ printed on the package. The frozen meals were shipped to retailers across the U.S. and Canada. For now, if you have the products you should throw them away or return them for a refund. Fortunately, there haven’t been reports of consumers experiencing adverse reactions from eating the meals.

Sources:

RECALL | 130,000 pounds of frozen meals may contain small rocks, USDA says

Recall Issued For Chicken Products That May Contain Small Rocks