Construction Law Firm Smith, Currie & Hancock LLP Expands with Regional, Nationwide Growth

ATLANTA – Smith, Currie & Hancock LLP (Smith Currie), one of the nation’s leading construction and federal government contract law firms, has announced growth with Designated Market Area expansions across the United States. Smith Currie’s partners attribute the expansion to the continued robust state of the Construction Industry and the law firm’s nearly-60-year focus on construction and federal government contract law.

Smith Currie’s newest growth stems from the national firm’s offices in Charlotte, North Carolina; Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; the Washington D.C. metro area; and Nashville, Tennessee.

A new, larger Smith Currie office has been opened this year in Charlotte, North Carolina, and is located 15 minutes southwest of downtown, just off Interstate-77. It is a more interactive space than the firm’s former Charlotte office which had been opened in 1999 as the first office location outside Atlanta, Georgia.

The new office contains spacious conference rooms, conversational seating arrangements and cooperative meeting areas to foster group dynamics with team members and clients. The meeting spaces have been designed with optimal lighting, acoustics and furnishings as well as to augment the utilization of software and hardware technology platforms.

Matthew Cox, a leading partner and Executive Committee member of the firm, helped lead the charge for expansion in the Carolinas. “Our new Charlotte office will enable us to grow and continue providing our clients with quality legal services,” said, Cox. “The new location will accommodate current and future growth of Smith Currie’s regional and national construction law and federal government contract practices.”

Smith Currie partner Sarah Carpenter, who previously worked in the firm’s Washington, D.C. office, has moved her practice to Charlotte where she has joined Cox in providing legal services and developing connections throughout the region.

Smith Currie recently expanded its Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, office with supplemental space for conference and seminar facilities in addition to office space for its increasing number of attorneys. The firm plans to add one or more attorneys to its Ft. Lauderdale team in 2023. The office growth is a direct result of the firm’s flourishing client base throughout the entire State of Florida and the Caribbean.

“We are excited to continue increasing our team in Florida to service our ever-expanding client base in this vibrant and growing area,” said Brian Wolf, leading partner of the Ft. Lauderdale office.

Smith Currie’s Fort Lauderdale office, which opened in 2001, represents ENR “Top 400” contractors, developers, large specialty subcontractors, construction management firms, sureties and insurance companies, public and private site/building owners, architectural and engineering firms, manufacturers, and suppliers.

Smith Currie grew in the Washington D.C. metro area in 2022 by consolidating two of the firm’s preexisting offices into a newer, larger office in Tysons, Virginia.

The firm had opened its first Washington D.C. office in 2007 to enhance its federal government contract law practice. The second metro-area office for Smith Currie came about during a 2019 merger with Smith Currie and Tysons, Virginia-based Briglia McLaughlin PLLC, which expanded Smith Currie’s resources in Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The 2022 consolidation and expansion of these two former locations allow for a collective, more-collaborative office for both groups to occupy.

The attorneys, administrative staff and support team members at the new Washington D.C. metro office will offer broadened client services through increased facilities for consultative council sessions, educational seminars and meetings.

According to Shannon Briglia, a Smith Currie partner and Executive Committee member, “The consolidation of our Tysons and D.C. offices makes perfect sense as we continue to grow our presence in and around the nation’s capital.”

Smith Currie has also onboarded a new associate attorney, Charlie Blanchard, as an addition to the new Washington D.C. metro location. His focus is federal government contract law, construction litigation and alternative dispute resolution. Blanchard is licensed to practice law in the Commonwealth of Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Smith Currie additionally plans to open a larger office in Nashville, Tennessee, due to the area’s continued construction, real estate development and economic growth. Smith Currie’s Nashville presence has evolved quickly since the firm launched its initial office there in summer 2022.

Smith Currie’s new growth reflects the construction and federal government contract law firm’s commitment to high-quality legal services for all segments of the Construction Industry and demonstrates a multiplying presence and leadership in the practice of construction and federal government contract law nationwide. The firm’s leadership and personnel have plans to continue actively seeking growth opportunities for each of their nine offices during 2023. Learn more: www.smithcurrie.com.