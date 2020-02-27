Contigo Issues Urgent Recall of 5.7M Childrens Water Bottles Over Choking Concerns

Earlier this week, Contigo recalled nearly six million kids water bottles over choking hazard concerns.

If you have children in your home who use water bottles, listen up. Earlier this week, Contigo issued a recall for nearly 5.7 million kids water bottles over concerns the spouts may detach, posing a choking hazard. Already the company has received 427 reports of the water bottle spouts “detaching off the bottle and 27 of those spouts were found in children’s mouths,” according to the notice.

It’s important to note that the recall only includes water bottles with a “black colored spout base and spout cover.” According to the notice, the affected bottles were sold in three sizes, 13-ounces, 14-ounces, and 20-ounces. Additionally, they were sold in four colors, including “solid color, graphics, stainless-steel, and stainless-steel solid colors.”

The water bottles were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target and other online stores between April 2018 through February 7, 2020. The notice is urging consumers to stop using the recalled water bottles and said parents and caregivers should take them away from children immediately. At the moment, the water bottles can be returned for a free replacement. If you have questions or concerns about the recall, contact Contigo at 888-262-0622 or go online at www.gocontigo.com/recall for more information.

