Contract Logix Awarded High Performer Designation in G2 Fall 2021 Grid ® Report for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM)

Leading provider of data-driven contract management software recognized for third consecutive quarter as a CLM “High Performer”.

This month, Contract Logix, a leading provider of data-driven contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, announced it has been named a “High Performer” for the third consecutive quarter in the Contract Lifecycle Management category of G2’s Fall 2021 Grid ® Report. G2 scores products and sellers based on actual customer reviews of the software, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

“Contract Logix is always proud of our G2 ratings because they are 100% based on our customer reviews,” said Jim Averill, Vice President of Customer Success, Contract Logix. “Our goal with every customer is to not only ensure they get fast time to value from our platform, but to continue delivering incremental value to their organization throughout the life of our relationship with them. Our experienced Customer Success team is key to making this happen and a major contributor to our High Performer recognition from G2. We’re honored to have the opportunity to help our customers optimize their businesses and minimize risk.”

Contract Logix continues to see triple-digit percentage growth in usage of its products as customers rapidly digitize contracts and business processes. The company’s contract management platform plays a foundational role in its customers’ digital transformation initiatives by giving them the tools and insights necessary to automate and streamline processes and finalize business faster while increasing compliance and mitigating risk. Contract Logix has over 15 years of working with its customers to ensure effective onboarding, user adoption, and ongoing CLM success. Its unique and proven customer success model is often referenced as a key differentiator in the company’s G2 reviews.

About Contract Logix

Contract Logix is a longtime leader, innovator, and provider of intelligent and data-driven contract lifecycle management software. The company’s software empowers legal, administration, IT, procurement, finance, and sales professionals across dozens of industries to digitally draft, negotiate, approve, execute, and manage their contracts. Hundreds of brands have partnered with Contract Logix to streamline and automate their contracting processes while minimizing risk, increasing compliance, and finalizing business faster. For more information about Contract Logix, visit www.contractlogix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.