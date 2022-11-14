Contract Logix Named a “High Performer” in Multiple G2 Fall 2022 Grid ® Reports

“Quality of Support” from leading provider of data-driven contract management software consistently ranks above other providers’ average scores.

Lowell, MA – Contract Logix, a leading provider of data-driven contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, announced that the company was named a “High Performer” in all G2 Fall 2022 Grid ® Reports for Contract Lifecycle Management Software including Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Overall for the seventh consecutive quarter. The company was also named a “Higher Performer” in G2’s Overall Fall 2022 Grid Report for Contract Management. Contract Logix’s “Quality of Support” also consistently ranks above average on G2.

Every quarter, G2 highlights top-rated software solutions, ranking them according to authentic customer reviews. Scores are gathered from its user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Contract Logix has over 15 years of working with its customers to ensure effective onboarding, user adoption, and ongoing CLM success. Its singular focus on contract lifecycle management and unique and proven customer success model are consistently referenced as a key differentiator in the company’s G2 reviews.

“Contract Logix continues to see triple-digit percentage growth in our product usage as organizations race to digitize and streamline their contracting processes,” said David Blume, Chief Revenue Officer, Contract Logix. “Our consistent ratings on G2 as well as recognition from real users about the quality of support our company delivers speaks to our tenure and expertise in the contract lifecycle management market.”

About Contract Logix

Contract Logix is a longtime leader, innovator, and provider of intelligent and data-driven contract lifecycle management software. The company’s software empowers legal, administration, IT, procurement, finance, and sales professionals across dozens of industries to digitally draft, negotiate, approve, execute, and manage their contracts. Hundreds of brands have partnered with Contract Logix to simplify, automate, and optimize their contracting processes while minimizing risk, increasing compliance, and finalizing business faster. For more information about Contract Logix, visit www.contractlogix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.