Contract Logix Named Momentum Leader on G2’s Spring 2022 Grid ®

Leading provider of innovative data-driven contract management software honored with six awards on G2 by CLM user community.

Contract Logix, a leading provider of data-driven contract management software, announced that it was awarded “Highest User Adoption” within G2’s Spring 2022 Mid-Market Contract Lifecycle Management Implementation Index and “Easiest to Use” within the G2 Spring 2022 Mid-Market Contract Lifecycle Management Usability Index for the second consecutive quarter. The company was also named a “High Performer” in all G2 Spring 2022 Grid ® Reports for Contract Lifecycle Management Software including Enterprise, Mid-Market and Overall for the fifth consecutive quarter. The company was also named a “Momentum Leader” for the first time due to its impressive year-over-year growth.

G2 rates products and sellers based on reviews gathered from its user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Momentum Leader awards go to products that rank in the top 25% of their category’s products by users.

Over the past two years, Contract Logix has seen a triple digit increase in the number of contracts and documents, digital contract requests, completed tasks, and automatic workflows triggered by its customers. This tremendous growth is evidence of high user adoption, its product’s ease of use, and the need and desire for nearly every industry to digitally transform and automate contracting processes. Digital contract transformation helps organizations increase compliance with key regulations like SOX and HIPAA, mitigate the risk of increasingly complex business relationships, and more quickly finalize agreements with suppliers, customers and partners.

A key differentiator and driver behind Contract Logix’s success is the company’s unique and proven customer success model. Every Contract Logix customer is assigned a Customer Success Manager (CSM) to help onboard, set up, and get the most value out of its platform in the fastest time possible. The company’s “Quality of Support” consistently ranks above average on G2.

“It is an honor to continue to be recognized as a CLM leader in G2’s reports because those ratings come from the people who use our software everyday to digitally transform their contracting processes – our valued customers,” said Jim Averill, Vice President of Customer Success, Contract Logix. “Contract Logix has been helping organizations streamline processes for over fifteen years and we will continue to help them accelerate and modernize the way they manage contracts moving forward in today’s increasingly digital and complex world.”

About Contract Logix

Contract Logix is a longtime leader, innovator, and provider of intelligent and data-driven contract lifecycle management software. The company’s software empowers legal, administration, IT, procurement, finance, and sales professionals across dozens of industries to digitally draft, negotiate, approve, execute, and manage their contracts. Hundreds of brands have partnered with Contract Logix to streamline and automate their contracting processes while minimizing risk, increasing compliance, and finalizing business faster. For more information about Contract Logix, visit https://www.contractlogix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.