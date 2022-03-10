ContractPodAi and Cloud Business Partner to Expand Legal Offerings 

Deep Microsoft expertise of Cloud Business will support key growth for ContractPodAi and its products.

Earlier this month, ContractPodAi® and Cloud Business® announced a strategic partnership to reimagine the legal business processes across enterprises in the United Kingdom and greater Europe. ContractPodAi, the award-winning provider of AI-powered contract lifecycle management solutions (CLM), is driving digital transformation in the legal industry, and with the support of Cloud Business, an award-winning specialist cloud technology provider of modern workplace solutions, the partnership will integrate experience and support, bringing sweeping digital legal transformation.

Cloud Business brings its deep knowledge and expertise as a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner engine of digital transformation to ContractPodAi’s infrastructure and growing customer base. Leveraging a people-centric approach, this agreement furthers Cloud Business’ strategy to put its end-users at the heart of everything they do – providing their customers with access to the services needed to help grow their business, increase digital agility, sustainability, and stay competitive in challenging markets.

“We are pleased to partner with Cloud Business,” said Sarvarth Misra, co-founder and CEO, ContractPodAi. “We look forward to expanding our award-winning cloud one-legal platform solution to their clients and draw on their extensive Microsoft expertise to help all business and legal functions benefit from digital transformation.”

James Butler, Managing Director of Cloud Business said: “ContractPodAi’s position as a leading contract lifecycle management solution provider is a key reason for why we’re excited to be partnering with them to expand our legal capabilities. We are looking forward to growing our newly formed technology practice ‘Cloud Business Legal’ and offering our services to legal teams and law firms alike.”

Together, ContractPodAi and Cloud Business will improve customers’ capabilities across all functions within an organization, and increase productivity, efficiency and support decision-makers access to the right data and insights.

About ContractPod Technologies (ContractPodAi®)

ContractPodAi Cloud is the one legal platform that streamlines all your in-house legal processes, from the simplest to the most complex. Well-established as the leader in end-to-end contract lifecycle management, ContractPodAi harnesses the unrivaled AI power of Microsoft Azure and IBM Watson for leading corporations around the world. Now, the platform’s robust, intuitive, and easy-to-use capabilities have been extended to handle the entire, end-to-end legal lifecycle – any use-case, any document type, any scenario.

ContractPodAi Cloud amplifies your business’s readiness through our partnerships with complementary technology providers including IBM, Microsoft, DocuSign, and Salesforce. ContractPodAi® is headquartered in London and has global offices in San Francisco, New York, Glasgow, Chicago, Sydney, Mumbai, and Toronto. More information is available at ContractPodAi.com.

About Cloud Business

Cloud Business is a specialist cloud technology company delivering modern workplace solutions that help organizations reimagine everyday and use technology to become the business they want to be. The team challenges organizations to view technology from a different perspective, leading with people and their objectives rather than technology.

Founded in 2012, Cloud Business’ expertise in IT Strategy, Digital Transformation, IT Support, Infrastructure, and Network & Security has helped hundreds of ambitious companies – like ASOS, Tui, and Everyman Cinemas – modernize and innovate.

Cloud Business’ success is driven by its customers’ success. Services are aligned with their customers’ objectives to help their businesses grow, increase agility and sustainability, and compete in challenging markets.