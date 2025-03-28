ContractPodAi and Epiq Partner to Transform Legal Services Through Advanced Agentic AI for Law

ContractPodAi’s Leah adds agentic contracting capabilities to the Epiq Service Cloud.

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)—ContractPodAi, a leader in legal AI solutions and contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced that Epiq, a global leader in technology-enabled legal services, now offers ContractPodAi’s Leah within the Epiq Service Cloud. As an implementation partner, Epiq supports clients with the development and successful adoption of Leah as an agentic contracting solution.

Leah represents a new category of AI technology that can understand context, process complex legal tasks, and execute workflows with appropriate human oversight. This partnership will further enable Epiq clients to automate sophisticated legal processes while maintaining control and compliance. Leah is available through the Epiq Service Cloud, a multi-layer, cloud enabled platform incorporating AI services and applications built on Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS) technologies. Clients can access Leah and other premium AI applications, such as Epiq AI Discovery Assistant™, directly through the Epiq Service Cloud and seamlessly integrate these applications and services into their workflows and systems.

“Our vision for 2025 is to create a comprehensive operating system for law, powered by agentic AI, that thinks and acts like a legal professional,” said Sarvarth Misra, CEO and co-founder of ContractPodAi. “By embedding Leah into Epiq’s ecosystem, together we aren’t just improving efficiency—we’re fundamentally changing how legal work gets done. Leah will help clients automate complex processes, make informed decisions, and scale their operations with unprecedented speed and accuracy.”

Instead of forcing teams to conform to rigid systems of record, Leah orchestrates specialized AI sub-agents to address every phase of the contract and legal process — from drafting, redlining, and negotiating to managing obligations and compliance.

“Our clients look to us to provide solutions that drive operational efficiency and optimize legal service delivery,” said Ziad Mantoura, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Epiq’s Enterprise Legal and Consulting Solutions. “By offering Leah through the Epiq Service Cloud, we are equipping legal teams with a powerful AI technology that can handle sophisticated legal tasks, helping our clients be more strategic in their critical legal functions.”

This initiative builds on the multi-year partnership of ContractPodAi and Epiq focused on Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) implementations. Additionally, Epiq is developing applications for ContractPodAi’s Leah Marketplace to help democratize access to AI tools for specific legal use cases.

About ContractPodAi

ContractPodAi, a recognized pioneer in legal GenAI with Leah Intelligence and a leader in Contract Lifecycle Management, is transforming how lawyers author, analyze, and manage documents on an unprecedented scale. ContractPodAi delivers secure, enterprise-ready innovation to accelerate growth and ensure measurable ROI. Going beyond mere task automation, Leah redefines legal processes, empowering strategic thinking and offering real-time analysis. The company has been recognized as a CLM Visionary by Gartner the last four consecutive years and named a Leader in the 2024 IDC MarketScape for Corporate Legal CLM Software. This is more than legal tech; it’s Legal Reimagined™. Headquartered in London, ContractPodAi® supports its teams across the world – in New York, Glasgow, San Francisco, Toronto, Sydney, Mumbai, Pune, and more.

About Epiq

Epiq is a leading legal and compliance services platform integrating people, process, and technology. Through this combination of innovative technology, legal and business expertise, and comprehensive solutions, Epiq drives efficiency in large-scale and increasingly complex tasks. High-performing clients around the world rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business, settlement administration, legal, and compliance operations to solve immediate challenges and provide scalable ongoing support to transform the enterprise. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.