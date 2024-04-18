ContractPodAi Announces Leah’s Availability On Google Cloud and Introduces Leah’s Legal Models

Legal professionals can now harness the power of legal generative AI for use cases relevant to organization’s needs.

LONDON- (BUSINESS WIRE)–ContractPodAi, a leading and innovative provider of solutions for legal generative AI and contract lifecycle management, today announced the availability of legal models in Leah, its generative AI offering, giving customers the freedom and flexibility to create models for company-specific use cases. Additionally, Leah is now accessible on Google Cloud.

ContractPodAi has utilized Google Cloud’s AI tooling, expertise, and capabilities to develop Leah’s legal models, which are now part of Leah’s suite of GenAI offerings. These legally trained domain-specific models along with embedded legal frameworks give legal professionals more relevant and better results over base models. Atena Reyhani, Chief Product Officer at ContractPodAi and Vince DiMascio, Partner at PwC US, presented at Google Cloud Next on the subject of “Mastering Domain-Specific ​GenAI Solutions​,” as well as showcased Leah’s legal models.

“By tapping into Google Cloud’s AI technologies, we’re producing state of the art vertical legal models specifically designed to address complex legal challenges,” said Anurag Malik, President and CTO at ContractPodAi.

“Leah’s new legal models revolutionize the landscape of the legal sector, and our partnership with Google Cloud has enabled Leah to extend its reach in helping legal professionals gain unprecedented efficiencies in their day-to-day work,” said Sarvarth Misra, CEO & Co-founder at ContractPodAi. “For the first time, legal professionals have the ability to build their own model tailored to their specific use case, within a pre-trained GenAI environment for legal applications. This substantially raises teams’ ability to accelerate business outcomes and grants them the freedom to choose their optimal working method, along with the agility to implement it.”

Customer-specific models can be created for various Leah use cases, such as redlining, discovery and others. These models are layered on top of Leah’s embedded legal frameworks and pre-existing legal trained LLMs to ensure guardrails and relevant data in the output. In this process, Leah will guide the user through how to develop the model and can evaluate information within Leah’s framework and recommend rules for creation.

Leah’s models are fine-tuned for legal and available to legal professionals as the gold standard. ContractPodAi’s robust GenAI solution is based on a multiple large language model strategy. When it comes to AI models, not one size fits all, and the ability to now customize models on top of Leah’s offerings brings never-before-seen flexibility to legal professionals, with ease.

Recognized as a Visionary by Gartner in 2021, 2022, and 2023, ContractPodAi is lawyer-led and AI-powered. The company revolutionizes the way legal teams, law firms, and individual author, analyze and manage documents on an unprecedented scale.

Leah delivers secure, enterprise-ready innovation to accelerate growth and ensure measurable ROI for any legal scenario. Going beyond mere task automation, Leah redefines legal processes, empowering strategic thinking and offering real-time, precedence-based analysis. This is more than legal tech; it’s Legal Reimagined™. Headquartered in London, ContractPodAi® empowers teams across the world – in New York, Glasgow, San Francisco, Toronto, Sydney, Mumbai, Pune, and more.

