ContractPodAi Appoints Chief AI Officer, James Thomas, and Expands Leadership Team to Drive the Next Phase of Leah’s Innovation

New executive appointments across AI, product, operations, marketing, and sales underscore ContractPodAi’s momentum as a destination for top enterprise AI and legal technology talent.

LONDON, UK – ContractPodAi, a leader in legal AI solutions and contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced the addition of several senior executives as it continues to hire top talent and strengthen its leadership bench. These appointments reflect the company’s commitment to scaling product innovation and ensuring Leah’s position as the leading agentic AI platform for legal teams and enterprises.

“We’re excited to attract leaders of this caliber to ContractPodAi,” said Sarvarth Misra, CEO and Co-Founder of ContractPodAi. “They bring deep expertise across product, AI, go-to-market, and operations that will strengthen Leah’s evolution as the most advanced agentic AI platform for enterprises. Their experience and leadership will help us turn innovation into measurable business impact, enabling customers to adopt agentic technology with confidence and transform the way they operate.”

At the forefront of these hires are James Thomas, Chief AI Officer, and Umang Jain, Executive Vice President of Technology and Product Management. Together, they bring world-class expertise in AI strategy, legal technology, and enterprise product management. Their leadership reinforces ContractPodAi’s focus on innovation and advances the delivery of secure, enterprise-ready solutions through Leah.

James Thomas joins ContractPodAi from KPMG, where he was a Partner, the Global Head of Legal Technology and the CTO of KPMG Law UK. At KPMG he led the firm’s global legal technology strategy, designing, building and deploying innovative solutions including GenAI tools across a global network of 4,000 legal professionals in over 80 jurisdictions. With a rare blend of experience, James brings a decade of hands-on leadership in legal innovation and technology and is also a former software engineer and corporate lawyer. James has previously been recognized by the Financial Times as one of the world’s top 10 Legal Engineers / Legal Technologists and his unique background combining law and engineering will guide the alignment of product, technology, and AI strategy to accelerate growth, strengthen ContractPodAi’s market position, and deliver lasting value for its customers.

Umang Jain brings a proven track record of scaling platforms, driving digital transformation, and building high-performing teams. Most recently, as VP of Product and Platform at Gupshup, he helped scale the platform for global growth and launch AI-powered solutions in conversational AI and analytics. Prior to Gupshup he led multi-billion-dollar digital transformation initiatives as CIO and CTO in healthcare and education. At ContractPodAi, he will be responsible for aligning its product and technology strategy to accelerate growth, strengthen its market position, and deliver breakthrough solutions for its customers.

To further support this growth, ContractPodAi has also added senior leaders in Operations, Marketing and Sales, consisting of:

Ram Jagadeesan, Senior Vice President of Operations – Ram has held leadership roles at Cognizant, Ciklum and iGATE Global (now Capgemini), and most recently served as Chief of Staff to the Global CEO at Birlasoft. He will work closely with the executive team to strengthen governance, optimize performance, and enable growth as ContractPodAi continues its global expansion.

Allison Klassen, Senior Vice President of Demand Generation – Allison brings extensive experience scaling global marketing programs, including building a multimillion pipeline at Zeta Global and increasing organic revenue at Think3. Allison will lead ContractPodAi’s demand generation strategy, working across sales, product marketing, and customer success to drive predictable growth.

Lauren Mandel, Vice President of Brand & Communications – Lauren joins from DailyPay, where she helped scale a fast-growing fintech platform. Lauren also held leadership positions working with brands like Samsung, Verizon, PwC, and IBM at top agencies including R/GA, Grey, and BBDO. At ContractPodAi, she will strengthen market presence through compelling content, media engagement, and impactful brand assets.

Anna Forbes, Vice President of Global Alliances – Anna most recently led CLM partner strategy at Consilio (formerly SYKE), where her team earned multiple Partner of the Year awards. She will lead the expansion and strengthening of ContractPodAi’s global partner network, shaping its alliance vision and ensuring partnerships deliver consistent value to customers.

Vik Mukku, General Manager of AI Sales – Joining from Google, Vik brings extensive experience in enterprise adoption of cloud and AI technologies. With a strong record of enabling customers to modernize through AI, Vik will be responsible for advancing ContractPodAi’s mission to transform legal, procurement, and sales workflows across the enterprise.

The addition of these leaders strengthens ContractPodAi’s ability to accelerate product innovation and scale agentic AI across the enterprise. Their expertise in AI strategy, technology, operations, and go-to-market deepens Leah’s role as the foundation for enterprise contracting and broader business transformation. With this reinforced leadership team in place, ContractPodAi is poised to deliver greater business impact, unlock new forms of value for customers, and set the pace for the next era of legal and enterprise AI.

About ContractPodAi

ContractPodAi, a recognized leader in agentic AI-powered Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), legal and procurement solutions, is transforming how organizations manage contracts, data, and workflows at scale. ContractPodAi delivers secure, enterprise-ready innovation that accelerates business outcomes and ensures measurable ROI. Beyond task automation, the platform enables dynamic AI-driven orchestration of contract processes, compliance, and decision-making—freeing teams to focus on higher-value, strategic activities.

The company has been recognized as a CLM Visionary by Gartner the last four consecutive years and named a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for AI-Enabled Buy-Side CLM Applications. Headquartered in London, ContractPodAi® supports teams globally across New York, Glasgow, San Francisco, Toronto, Sydney, Mumbai, Pune, and more.

Follow ContractPodAi on LinkedIn and Instagram to stay in the loop on the latest news.