ContractPodAi Expands C-Suite with Onboarding of New Executives

Deepak Kumar (Chief Customer Officer) and Anna Burke (Chief Marketing Officer) join rising legal tech company amid rapid growth spurt.

ContractPodAi, the award-winning provider of the AI-powered, contract lifecycle management (CLM)-led ‘One Legal Platform’, recently appointed two new C-suite executives: Deepak Kumar as Chief Customer Officer and Anna Burke as Chief Marketing Officer. Kumar and Burke join ContractPodAi at a time of rapid growth, as the company recently secured $115M in fresh Series C funding led by the SoftBank Vision Fund 2, to continue shaping digital transformation in the legal industry.

Deepak Kumar (DK) joins ContractPodAI from Aryaka Networks, where he was the Chief Customer Officer for the last 3 years. Deepak has over 20 years of experience with leading B2B Software companies such as 247.Ai, Fractal Analytics, etc in Customer Success, Client Growth, and Business Development roles. Deepak is also an avid angel investor and advisor for an array of high-growth tech companies. As ContractPodAi’s new Chief Customer Officer, Deepak will put his experience in structuring and managing SaaS business growth to the test. His specialties include but are not limited to partner strategy, revenue and P&L management, and overall account development.

Burke brings over two decades of B2B marketing experience at companies, such as Catalytic, HighGround, and SAP Fieldglass, to the table. In her new role as ContractPodAi’s Chief Marketing Officer, Burke will lead the global marketing and communication teams in support of their broader go-to-market growth plans, ultimately driving ContractPodAi to worldwide recognition.

“In order to continue on our mission to digitally transform the legal industry, talent will be at a premium,” said Sarvarth Misra, Co-Founder, and CEO of ContractPodAi. “Deepak and Anna bring the depth and experience necessary to serve our well-rounded team. As our company continues to scale, these two proven leaders will be at the forefront of ContractPodAi’s next phase of growth.”

Deepak and Burke further represent ContractPodAi’s maturation over the past two years. In 2019, ContractPodAi’s total employee headcount was 67, a relatively small number in comparison to its current headcount of 206 – 96 of those being hired in 2021, alone. In addition to the value Kumar and Burke present to the team, they also support ContractPodAi’s goal of having a diverse workforce, as 40% of current employees are women and 52% are minorities.

About ContractPodAi

Well-established as the leader in end-to-end contract lifecycle management, ContractPodAi harnesses the unrivaled AI power of IBM Watson and Microsoft Azure for leading corporations around the world. Now, the platform’s robust, intuitive, and easy-to-use capabilities have been extended to handle the entire, end-to-end legal lifecycle – any use-case, any document type, any scenario.

ContractPodAi Cloud amplifies your business’s readiness through our partnerships with complementary technology providers including IBM, Microsoft, DocuSign, and Salesforce. ContractPodAi® is headquartered in London and has global offices in San Francisco, New York, Glasgow, Chicago, Sydney, Mumbai, and Toronto. ContractPodAi is the recipient of several awards and has been named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant report for Contract Lifecycle Management.

Learn more about ContractPodAi at: https://contractpodai.com