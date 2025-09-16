ContractPodAi Expands Leadership Team with Kevin Colangelo as SVP of Customer Relations

Appointment underscores ContractPodAi’s commitment to strengthening customer relationships and driving measurable business impact.

LONDON, UK – ContractPodAi, a leader in legal AI solutions and contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced the appointment of Kevin Colangelo as its new Senior Vice President of Customer Relations to strengthen long-term partnerships, accelerate the adoption of ContractPodAi’s AI platform, Leah, and uncover new opportunities for operational efficiency and improved outcomes.

Kevin brings nearly three decades of experience at the intersection of law, technology, and customer success. He has held senior leadership roles at Pangea3, Seyfarth Shaw, Proskauer Rose, and Bold Duck Studio. Throughout his career, Kevin has been instrumental in advancing legal technology, customer development, and operational transformation across the legal sector. In 2023, Kevin was named to the FastCase 50, an annual honor recognizing 50 innovators transforming the legal profession. This recognition highlights his commitment to advancing legal technology and reinforces ContractPodAi’s leadership, attracting and empowering leaders who are defining the future of the field.

“We are pleased to welcome Kevin to our leadership team,” said Sarvarth Misra, Co-Founder and CEO of ContractPodAi. “His proven track record in customer-focused transformation and legal innovation will be a vital asset as we continue to deliver intelligent, legal-grade AI to businesses across the globe.”

Kevin’s appointment supports ContractPodAi’s global growth and its mission to help enterprises scale legal, compliance, and contracting functions with greater effectiveness. It further reinforces the company’s commitment to customer success as it reshapes how legal, compliance, and procurement teams work—through rapid AI integration grounded in real-world legal expertise.

About ContractPodAi

ContractPodAi, a recognized pioneer in legal GenAI with Leah Intelligence and a leader in Contract Lifecycle Management, is transforming how lawyers author, analyze, and manage documents on an unprecedented scale. ContractPodAi delivers secure, enterprise-ready innovation to accelerate growth and ensure measurable ROI. Going beyond mere task automation, Leah redefines legal processes, empowering strategic thinking and offering real-time analysis. The company has been recognized as a CLM Visionary by Gartner the last four consecutive years and named a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for AI-Enabled Buy-Side CLM Applications. This is more than legal tech; it’s Legal Reimagined™.

Headquartered in London, ContractPodAi® supports its teams across the world – in New York, Glasgow, San Francisco, Toronto, Sydney, Mumbai, Pune, and more.

