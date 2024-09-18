ContractPodAi is Revolutionizing the Day-to-Day Work of Legal Professionals and Their Business Counterparts Across the Globe with Leah

Supercharging the ALSP landscape through strategic partnerships, rapid product enhancements and an AI executive appointment, position the company as a leader in the Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) and broader legal AI tech markets.

LONDON-(BUSINESS WIRE)- ContractPodAi, a leading and innovative provider of legal generative AI solutions and contract lifecycle management, announced significant progress in 2024, driven by steady growth, new key partnerships, and major product releases, all helping professionals streamline their work and increase efficiency through Leah, its GenAI tech stack.

“We continue to build our strategic partnership network so that our technology is paired with best-in-class legal service delivery and underscores our vision of making organizations GenAI embedded powerhouses with Leah,” said Anurag Malik, President and CTO at ContractPodAi. “Our momentum is a reflection of our commitment to bringing a more efficient, value-driven future for our customers through intelligent contracting. We look forward to further pushing the boundaries of innovation to reimagine the CLM and legal industry as we know it.”

Leah Reshaping the Alternative Legal Service Provider (ALSP) Business Model and Driving Business Impact

“We are excited about the momentum of ContractPodAi,” stated Mauro Caputi, Managing Director, CLM Sales at Epiq. “ContractPodAi has a proven ability to understand and meet the needs of enterprise contracts management. Our collaboration has been successful, and we are delivering streamlined CLM solutions together. We are confident that our combined efforts will continue to drive transformative results.”

“We’ve been impressed with the results we’ve seen working with ContractPodAi,” said Subroto Mukerji, Integreon CEO. “ContractPodAI has proven to be a key player and innovator in the legal technology space. As we look forward to future successes, we are excited to continue leveraging their cutting-edge solutions to disrupt the market and deliver scalable, value-based legal services. With the help of Leah by ContractPodAi, Integreon is not just a market leader but a true market disruptor.”

ContractPodAi has strengthened its pre-existing alliances with PwC and Quislex and formed new partnerships with Integreon, Morae and Execo. PwC launched a new consulting service powered by ContractPodAi’s Leah and the partnership with Integreon made it the first GenAI-led ALSP, using Leah for its services. These partnerships highlight ContractPodAi capitalizing on significant growth opportunities in an innovative market.

Integreon utilized Leah for a major data migration project. A global Fortune 500 company faced the challenging task of transferring over 100,000 documents to a new CLM platform and extracting data for 150 fields. With Leah’s assistance, the project achieved a 53% productivity boost, resulting in significant efficiency and cost savings.

New Product Innovations & Recognitions

Since its launch in 2023, Leah has garnered thousands of users globally. The latest updates to Leah consist of offering customers custom legal models and new GenAI applications to support legal teams and address their organization’s specific needs amid increasingly demanding workloads.

Leah’s progress and results have earned several accolades, including the Legal Industry Disruptor at the 2024 Globees and ALM’s Legal Innovation & Technology 2024 Awards, recognizing Leah as a visionary tool that enables business excellence and is reshaping the legal industry.

“We are at the forefront of guiding our customers in grasping the transformative potential of Generative AI within legal, procurement, and contracting use cases,” said Atena Reyahni, Chief Product Officer at ContractPodAi. “Recognizing the unique nuances present in various organizations and industries is crucial as the opportunity lies in pinpointing where GenAI can deliver substantial value. Leah excels in this regard, offering out-of-the-box solutions that cater to these complexities, backed by our unparalleled market experience in this domain. We are confident that our innovative approach will empower clients to effectively harness the full capabilities of GenAI.”

Appointment of SVP, AI Programs

To further its expansion within the legal AI market, ContractPodAi has appointed Tanja Podinic as SVP of AI Programs. Through her personal understanding of general counsels’ pain points and experience working as a lawyer for over a decade, Tanja has identified a troubling disconnect between the offerings of many legal-tech vendors and their understanding of the pain points legal professionals face on a daily basis.

“I’m really excited to join the ContractPodAi team,” says Tanja Podinic, SVP of AI Programs at ContractPodAi. “Throughout my career, I’ve had the opportunity to collaborate with several AI tech companies, and what stands out about ContractPodAI is its deep integration of generative AI at the core of its Leah platform. Unlike other solutions that tack on AI as an afterthought, Leah’s generative AI capabilities are embedded into the fabric of the product. In addition, the solution is intuitive and seamlessly sits alongside the daily workflows of legal professionals. It supports them to work smarter, faster and make decisions with greater confidence.”

Tanja, as an industry expert, acknowledges Leah’s distinctive differentiation and understands how ContractPodAi is positioned for significant growth. She sees her role at the company as a key opportunity to enhance how AI technology is delivered to the market.

Business Growth & Expansion

ContractPodAi supports customers globally across North America, Europe and the APAC region, with a presence in each region. A top priority for ContractPodAi is furthering its expansion into the Middle East and APAC including Saudi Arabia, Egypt and UAE. Over the last year, the company has seen a 139% growth in the APAC region.

Large Investments in R&D to Develop a Robust and Secure Legal GenAI Ecosystem

ContractPodAi has drastically increased its investment in GenAI research and development over the past year. The company has established a dedicated compute infrastructure with leading providers like OpenAI and Anthropic. Additionally, it launched Leah Labs, an initiative focused on verticalizing horizontal models for legal applications through comprehensive training.

To learn more about ContractPodAi, visit: https://www.contractpodai.com/

About ContractPodAi

Recognized as a Visionary by Gartner in 2021, 2022, and 2023, ContractPodAi is lawyer-led and AI-powered. The company revolutionizes the way legal teams, law firms, and individuals author, analyze and manage documents on an unprecedented scale.

Leah delivers secure, enterprise-ready innovation to accelerate growth and ensure measurable ROI for any legal scenario. Going beyond mere task automation, Leah redefines legal processes, empowering strategic thinking and offering real-time, precedence-based analysis. This is more than legal tech; it’s Legal Reimagined™. Headquartered in London, ContractPodAi® empowers teams across the world – in New York, Glasgow, San Francisco, Toronto, Sydney, Mumbai, Pune, and more.

