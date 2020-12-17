ContractPodAi Unveils Rebrand Reflecting Company’s Boldness

ContractPodAi has rebranded to reflect its market evolution and leading innovation within the legal tech space.

ContractPodAi®, the award-winning provider of AI-powered contract lifecycle management solutions, unveiled a complete rebrand with a new look and feel. Featuring a new vibrant design from logo to website, this change brings renewed energy to ContractPodAi’s image.

As part of the rebrand, ContractPodAi has boldly chosen the Latin tagline “Amat Victoria Curam” translating to “Victory Loves Preparation”. ContractPodAi knows that legal teams need to be ready for anything in today’s environment – from COVID response to LIBOR remediation.

Its intuitive platform is tuned precisely to a company’s contracting needs, enabling general counsels to respond with speed and agility on contract issues as each situation demands. As the pandemic set in earlier this year, ContractPodAi’s customers nimbly switched to a work-from-home model with a digital repository, remote workflow and approvals, e-signature, and other digital transformation tools. Legal teams’ additional workload driven by the pandemic was eased for ContractPodAi’s clients by functionality such as advanced cognitive search allowing for identification of force majeure clauses in seconds – across all contract types.

“We are grateful to have had tremendous success this year as legal digital transformations have taken an increasingly strong hold across corporate legal functions in 2020,” said Sarvarth Misra, CEO of ContractPodAi. “Acknowledging and learning from the challenges facing our customers this year, we have grown with them, bringing numerous market-leading innovations to the legal tech space for outsized customer impact and changing the way we think about customer engagement and success. We feel like a different company today than we were in January.”

This year, ContractPodAi has changed in more ways than one. The platform has evolved considerably – it has accelerated quickly on a number of features to maximize client impact, including a new metrics-based dashboard Legal DeepSights, risk and compliance, translation, and cognitive search. ContractPodAi has won eight industry awards in the last few months for this market innovation and leadership. ContractPodAi also moved the legal tech market towards an outcomes-based orientation, leading the charge in measuring legal tech impact and supporting customers in their push towards quantified outcomes for their business. This model is supported by a ‘skin-in-game’ co-investment strategy which means ContractPodAi’s success depends on their clients’ success. The ContractPodAi rebrand aligns to who the company is today – a recognized, bold leader in the legal tech market.

ContractPodAi worked in collaboration with creative web design and branding agency KOTA as well as with Duality Branding.

About ContractPod Technologies (ContractPodAi®)

A pioneer in the legal transformation space, ContractPodAi® is now one of the world’s fastest growing legal tech companies. Customers include some of the world’s largest and highly regarded corporations. ContractPodAi® is an award-winning easy to use, intuitive end-to-end contract lifecycle management solution aimed at corporate legal departments. It enables users to assemble, automate, approve, digitally sign and manage all their contracts and documents from one place.

Our platform is built in partnership with some of the most trusted technologies in the industry including IBM Watson AI, Microsoft Azure, DocuSign and Salesforce. ContractPodAi® is headquartered in London and has global offices in San Francisco, New York, Glasgow, Mumbai and Toronto. More information is available at ContractPodAi.com.