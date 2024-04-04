Convicted Felon Sentenced to Over a Decade in Federal Prison for Armed Robbery of Far East Side Dollar General

Coleman inadvertently stole a tracking device from the store when he collected the cash, leading IMPD officers to locate him at his Indianapolis residence quickly after.

INDIANAPOLIS – Devron Coleman, 39, of Indianapolis, has been sentenced to 121 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to Interference of Commerce by Robbery, Brandishing a Firearm During and In Relation to a Crime of Violence, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

According to court documents, on August 30, 2023, Coleman entered the Dollar General store located on the far east side of Indianapolis and brandished a firearm at an employee, demanding cash from the register. Coleman inadvertently stole a tracking device from the store when he collected the cash, leading IMPD officers to locate him at his Indianapolis residence quickly after.

Officers obtained a search warrant and recovered $200 in cash and a Smith and Wesson firearm used in the robbery on Coleman’s person.

At the time of his arrest, Coleman had been previously convicted of multiple felonies including two counts of being a felon in possession of a handgun, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and pointing a firearm at another person. These felony convictions prohibit Coleman under federal law from ever legally possessing a firearm.

“Reducing violence is a top priority for this office and illegally armed felons in particular will continue to be the target of our investigative resources,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers. “Repeat violent offenders face lengthy terms in federal prison because we know they pose a higher risk to the community. I commend the FBI and IMPD, and our federal prosecutor, for their work to quickly arrest the defendant and hold him accountable.”

“Our communities are put at serious risk when felons illegally arm themselves and endanger others in the process,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton. “The FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue our efforts to hold those accountable who choose to violate federal law.”

The FBI and IMPD investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Walton Pratt. Chief Judge Pratt also ordered that Coleman be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years following his release from federal prison and pay $200 in restitution.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy C. Fugate, who prosecuted this case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.