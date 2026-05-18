Cooley Law School’s Innocence Project Celebrates 25 Years of Exonerations in Michigan

In honor of its 25th anniversary, the Cooley Innocence Project is hosting a gala on Sept. 19 at Grewal Hall in Lansing.

LANSING, Mich. – Cooley Law School’s Innocence Project is celebrating a milestone anniversary in 2026: 25 years of exonerations – which includes over 6,000 screenings and 10 exonerations.

Established in 2001, the Cooley Innocence Project is the only post-conviction DNA innocence organization in Michigan. It is part of the Innocence Network, a national organization which has been credited with the release of over 375 wrongfully convicted prisoners, mainly through the use of DNA testing and false forensics.

“For 25 years, the Cooley Innocence Project has helped prove the innocence of Michigan residents who have been wrongly convicted by our justice system,” said Ann Garant, co-director of the Cooley Innocence Project. “Our staff and student interns strongly believe in the Cooley Innocence Project’s mission of restoring freedom to the wrongfully incarcerated and raising public awareness through advocacy and education.”

In Michigan, the Cooley Innocence Project office has screened over 6,000 cases and is responsible for the exoneration of ten individuals to date: Kenneth Wyniemko (2003), Nathaniel Hatchett (2008), Donya Davis (2014), LeDura Watkins (2017), Corey McCall (2021), Kenneth Nixon (2021), Gilbert Poole (2021), George DeJesus (2022), Louis Wright (2023), and Dell Crawford (2026). It also helped to exonerate Lacino Hamilton (2020), Ramon Ward (2020), Terance Calhoun in 2022, Crystal Mulherin (2024), Duane Williams (2024), and George Calicut Jr. (2026).

“The Cooley Innocence Project has been pivotal for restoring hope to Michigan citizens who may be innocent of a convicted crime and their families throughout the past 25 years,” said Marla Mitchell-Cichon, Cooley Law School distinguished professor emeritus and of counsel to the Cooley Innocence Project. She has worked alongside the Project since 2002, and served as its director from 2012-2021. “As I’ve had the privilege to be part of six exonerations at the Cooley Innocence Project, there is still important work to be done and more exonerations to come in the next 25 years.”

The Cooley Innocence Project was founded in May 2001, by the late Norm Fell, shortly after Michigan’s post-conviction DNA testing law went into effect.

Today, the Cooley Innocence Project consists of five staff attorneys, two support staff and select second- and third- year law students who practice law under Michigan’s student practice rule. Under the supervision of experienced lawyers, qualified students receive hands-on training while they screen applications, investigate facts, conduct interviews, analyze cases, prepare court pleadings and represent clients in court.

Attorneys from various law firms volunteer alongside students to support the work of Cooley’s Innocence Project.

“Our firm has been working with the Cooley Innocence Project for years, and we’ve seen firsthand the amazing work that they do,” said Mary Chartier, partner, Chartier & Nyamfukudza, P.L.C. “To work side-by-side with a team of committed legal professionals whose sole goal is to exonerate the innocent is inspiring. They literally change the course of people’s lives. They work tirelessly to gain freedom for people who have no other options by stepping in and giving them hope for freedom. The Cooley Innocence Project embodies the Constitution and the best of the legal profession every day, and I’m so proud to have worked with them on numerous cases.”

In honor of its 25th anniversary, the Cooley Innocence Project is hosting a gala on Sept. 19 at Grewal Hall in Lansing. The event, featuring NBC Dateline Producer Dan Slepian, an advocate for the innocence movement, as the keynote speaker will begin at 6p.m.

More information about purchasing tickets to the gala or supporting the work of the Cooley Innocence project can be found at https://cooley.edu/innocence25. Organizations interested in scheduling the Cooley Innocence Project for speaking engagements can contact Ann Garant at innocence@cooley.edu.

Photo: Staff members for Cooley Law School’s Innocence Project. Pictured are (front row, left-right) Ann Garant, co-director; Tracey Brame, co-director; Carly Bacon, staff attorney; Niquole Caringi, staff attorney, Jessa Webber, staff attorney; (back row, left-right)Jordan Tolbert, student; Nicholas Vacca, student; Patrick McCowell, student; and Aimee Lorencz, student.

About Cooley Law School

Cooley Law School was founded on a mission of equal access to a legal education and offers admission to a diverse group of qualified applicants across the country. Since the law school’s founding in 1972, Cooley has provided a modern legal education to more than 21,000 graduates, teaching the practical skills necessary for a seamless transition from academia to the real world. An independent, non-profit law school, accredited by both the American Bar Association and the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools, Cooley holds classes year-round at its Michigan and Florida campuses.