Costco Patio Umbrellas Recalled Over Fire Hazard Concerns

Certain patio umbrellas sold at Costco are being recalled for posing a fire hazard.

If you’ve been soaking up these warm days out on your patio beneath a patio umbrella, listen up. Earlier this week, certain umbrellas with built-in solar panels and LED lights were recalled. The faulty 10-foot SunVilla Solar LED Market umbrellas were sold at Costco and are being recalled because “because the lithium-ion batteries can overheat and catch fire.”

At the moment, about 400,000 umbrellas are impacted by the recall. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been six reports of the batteries overheating. In three of those cases, “the solar panels caught fire while charging via the AC adapter indoors,” while two other cases involved the “umbrellas catching fire when the solar panel puck, while attached, overheated.”

The umbrellas were sold in Costco stores across the U.S. and online from December 2020 to May 2022. They retailed for between $130-$160.

For now, known customers who purchased the umbrellas are being contacted by Costco. If you have one of the umbrellas in your home and haven’t been contacted by Costco, you should return it for a refund. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact 866-600-3133.

