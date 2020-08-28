Couple Dream Job: Get Paid $3000 to Have Sex

For those of you who don’t know, National Couple Day was on August 18th. It’s a day that celebrates love. In celebration of National Couple Day, we’re looking to find the best mattress for intimate activities.

Now, there are jobs and then… there are jobs. This is a job. And yes, it’s a real job! And no, it doesn’t involve cameras and questionable life choices that you wouldn’t want your Mom to know about. Okay, well, maybe you aren’t going to tell your Mom about this one, but you could! It’s also perfect for the current virological climate in the U.S. as there is no commuting. It’s definitely a “work” from home gig. You don’t have to worry about masks, either. Or, you may. But we don’t want to know.

So, if you could stand to have an extra three grand in your pocket, read on!

If you’re single, we advise that you click off this page asap! We’re sorry, but it’s only going to make you feel even more single.

However, if you’re a couple – good news! We’re looking for 5 lucky couples that can take part in our experiment. We’ll send you a new mattress every week and all you have to do is give us your honest reviews on how good that mattress is for sex. That’s right, you can get paid for doing what you do in your regular everyday life – Sex!

We all know that a bad mattress can lead to problems in bed, and a good mattress can do wonders. To save people the trouble of looking for a comfortable mattress through trial and error, we came up with this experiment. We’re aiming to find the best mattress for sex – and we need your help!

Job Description

What we’re looking for are 5 couples who can help us find the best mattress for sex. Essentially, we’ll do this by having you test out different mattresses. Every week, 5 chosen couples will be given a different mattress that they can use for “quality time.” You can test out the mattresses from the comfort and privacy of your own home, get as intimate as you want, and get paid for it!

As winning couples, you have options to remain anonymous if you want to protect your privacy. Either going public or staying anonymous, the choice is all yours to make.

How Does It Work? (the Job, not… you know…)

The experiment will last a total of 8 weeks, so the 5 chosen couples will have to test out 8 different mattresses. If you’re chosen, we’ll send you a mattress every week. Each time we send you a new mattress, we’ll swap out the old one. These aren’t any random mattresses though; they’ve been rated as the top 8 mattresses for sex currently on the market.

Every week, the 5 chosen couples will test out each mattress – particularly, how well it fares when it comes to sexual activities. They’ll be required to write extremely honest reviews for each of the products they test out. In addition to that, you’ll also have to rate each mattress on a scale from 1-10 on the following criteria:

Bounciness

Noise

Firmness

Edge Support

Comfort

Cooling

Overall Score

What You’ll Get

For doing something all couples do, you can get:

A $3000 cash prize

cash prize One free mattress of your choice at the end of the experiment

Location

We understand that the nature of this experiment is a bit sensitive, that’s why you will get to carry it out in the comfort and privacy of your own home!

No observers or experimenters to annoy you. No need to feel uncomfortable. The mattress will be delivered to your footstep, and you can test it out in your home.

How to Apply?

The applicants MUST BE 18+ years old and are required to send the following:

Headshot OR a preferable link to a 60-second intro video talking about your passion for the position we’re posting.

link to a 60-second intro video talking about your passion for the position we’re posting. Attached links to existing social media accounts.

If you’re interested, you can apply for this job on our website. Please check out our “Terms and Conditions” before applying for this job.

Good luck, and have fun!

Note: We’ll leave individual performance reviews up to you and your fellow tester; we only want to know about the mattresses.