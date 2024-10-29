Courtney N. Saunders Joins Shumaker’s Litigation and Disputes Service Line 

Courtney’s addition enhances Shumaker’s ability to deliver comprehensive legal services across a variety of industries and litigation matters.

CHARLOTTE, NC — Courtney N. Saunders has joined Shumaker’s Litigation and Disputes Service Line as an associate, bringing a diverse legal background and a commitment to delivering outstanding client service. In her new role, Courtney will assist clients through all stages of the litigation process.

Before attending law school, Courtney developed a strong attention to detail while working as a paralegal at a large law firm in Washington, D.C. She earned her J.D. from the University of North Carolina (UNC) School of Law, where she served as a student practitioner at UNC’s Military and Veterans Law Clinic. This role allowed her to represent clients before federal agencies, furthering her experience in administrative law.

Courtney’s legal background also includes internships with both federal and state judges in North Carolina, along with her time as a summer associate in Shumaker’s Charlotte office. Her wide-ranging experience equips her with valuable insights into handling complex litigation matters.

“Courtney’s dedication to her clients and her broad legal experience are assets to our team,” said Steve Meckler, Partner and Litigation and Disputes Regional Service Line Leader. “We are excited to see the impact she will have as part of our Litigation and Disputes Service Line.”

Courtney’s addition enhances Shumaker’s ability to deliver comprehensive legal services across a variety of industries and litigation matters.

