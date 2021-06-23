Cove Appliance Recalls 42K Dishwashers Over Burn Hazard Concerns

Cove Appliance is recalling thousands of dishwashers over fire hazard concerns.

Most of the time, dishwashers are reliable appliances that wash dishes without a hassle. They simplify life and make it easier to tackle other tasks. However, one type of dishwasher was just recalled. Earlier this month, Cove Appliance recalled about 42,000 built-in residential dishwashers over concerns the heating element isn’t working properly. The recall, issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, states:

“The heating element in the dishwasher can fail to properly shut off and can overheat, posing a fire hazard.”

So far, the company has received five reports from consumers about burning smells, smoke, and flames erupting inside the dishwashers.

The recall involves the company’s 24-inch built-in dishwashers with model numbers DW2450 or DW2450WS. The serial numbers on the affected products are 20000100 through 20044445. For now, consumers should unplug the recalled dishwashers and contact Cove for a heating element replacement “and installation of another thermal protection device.”

If you have additional questions or concerns, contact Cove at 888-651-9376 or email via support@coveappliance.com.

Sources:

Fire, smoke and ‘burning smells’ inside dishwashers cause 42,000 to be recalled

‘Burning Smells, Flames and Smoking’ Cited in Recall of 42,000 Cove Appliance Dishwashers