With the outbreak of the COVID-19 global pandemic, there are changes in the working, social, and entertainment life of the people. While most of them are working from their house, many individuals are facing new challenges every day. People everywhere are anxious, with no desire to go out even for essentials, as they are afraid of getting catching coronavirus. These challenges have accelerated the use of technology at work due to multiple lockdowns taking place globally. Individuals are obligated to stay quarantined within the confines of their house, while all habitual actions have now become digitized.

The global crisis has become an accidental facilitator for the adoption of technology for everything. Financial institutions have escalated e-banking for the transaction of money. Supermarkets and departmental stores have transformed their business to online marketplaces with safe home delivery options. The majority of schools and other educational institutions have adopted online teaching and learning with virtual classrooms. Even medical practitioners depend on telemedicine and virtual clinics.

Here are few ways in which technology has accelerated online consumer transactions during COVID-19.

Hani Zeini points out that online shopping has set a new benchmark

The global pandemic has transformed consumer transaction, thereby resulting in tremendous growth and popularity of the online marketplace. You may now make the majority of your purchases on the Internet. With the transmission of the virus, the customers, both the young and the old, may be exposed to the virus if they shop in person.

Over time, however, e-payment will become effortless with the advent of the new applications and convincing voice identification software.

Variant options for cashless payment

In recent years, there has been significant adoption to cashless payment options all over the world. Since the outbreak of Coronavirus has lead to social distancing by consumers, statistics show that the increasing uses of contactless payments have flourished. It is likely to become more popular as time passes. New digital forms will catch on as consumers get more accustomed to a variety of payment methods. Hani Zeini, a successful entrepreneur, highlights that the innovations of e-commerce include mobile phones with voice assistants and dashboard displays in smart cars. E-commerce has brought convenience to many sectors that faced difficulty otherwise.

The local business have benefitted from online payment options. It has brought a considerable increase in the global transaction.

Firms will soon make provisions for customers worldwide to enable online payment options.

The real and virtual brought together

There will be a sharp shift in the system of work, as many businesses have gone online. Physical retail spaces will lose their importance in the post lockdown environment. Retailers have to take into account the process of merging online and real trade experiences to provide their consumers with hassle-free service.

With the new online reality, businesses will be switching to prior-appointment policies, online waiting rooms, along with buy with “one click” options along with free home delivery systems. Stores dealing in branded products will prefer using applications and online stores rather than physical shops. Every company can use options like “try before you buy” to attract more potential customers.

You can have an online store overflowing with your favorite products based on your previous purchases. You will be able to select from the variety of options shown to you. You can inquire about the item from the digital customer representative. Everything that makes you feel that you are shopping physically from an existing retail store but more customized and convenient. Thus the digital revolution can change the way people work, shop, and even think.