COVID in Pregnancy Linked to Child Development Risks

Researchers find prenatal COVID exposure may raise child developmental disorder risk.

A new study from Mass General Brigham has found a possible connection between COVID-19 infection during pregnancy and a higher chance of child development risks. The research looked at over 18,000 births and found that children whose mothers had COVID-19 while pregnant were more likely to be diagnosed with conditions such as speech delays, autism spectrum disorder, or motor difficulties by age three. The findings were published in Obstetrics & Gynecology and add to growing evidence that prenatal infections can influence early brain development.

The study examined births between March 2020 and May 2021, a time when COVID-19 spread widely and vaccine access was limited. Among the 861 children exposed to COVID-19 in the womb, about 16 percent were later diagnosed with a neurodevelopmental condition. In contrast, roughly 10 percent of children born to mothers who did not contract the virus received such diagnoses. After adjusting for other possible factors, researchers estimated that infection during pregnancy was linked to a nearly 30 percent higher chance of child development risks. While the increase is notable, the authors emphasized that most children born to infected mothers develop typically and that the overall risk remains relatively low.

The study found some patterns that may help explain these outcomes. Male children appeared to be more affected than females, and the greatest risk was seen in cases where the mother contracted the virus during the third trimester. This timing may be important because the later stages of pregnancy are key periods for fetal brain growth and wiring. Researchers suggested that the body’s immune response to infection could play a role, as inflammation and fever have been shown in past studies to impact fetal development. Similar findings have been reported with other infections during pregnancy, though scientists continue to explore the exact biological pathways involved.

Dr. Andrea Edlow, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at Mass General Brigham and senior author of the study, explained that COVID-19 is one of several viral infections that can affect pregnancy outcomes. She noted that the results reinforce the importance of prevention measures, including vaccines and early treatment when possible. Her colleague, Dr. Roy Perlis, a psychiatrist and co-senior author, said that while the data point to a modest rise in risk, it should not cause unnecessary panic. Instead, it highlights the need for awareness among healthcare providers and families so that children who may need developmental evaluations receive them early.

The study’s lead author, Dr. Lydia Shook, also a specialist in maternal-fetal medicine, emphasized the value of monitoring developmental milestones during early childhood. Identifying concerns sooner allows families to access speech, motor, or behavioral support when needed, which can improve long-term outcomes. She added that further research will help clarify whether the association persists as children age or if early interventions can reduce potential delays. The team plans to continue following the study participants over time to gather more insight into the lasting effects of prenatal COVID-19 exposure.

While the findings highlight an important area for continued research, they also remind the public that most pregnancies affected by COVID-19 result in healthy children. The study contributes to a larger conversation about how emerging viruses can influence pregnancy and development. As researchers continue to study the lasting effects of the pandemic, this work may help guide future healthcare recommendations and ensure that both mothers and their children receive the best possible care and support from pregnancy through early childhood.

