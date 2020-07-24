COVID Quarantine – Simple Tips to Help Your Pet Cope

While some of the furry companions may be leading the best lives in the presence of their human partners, the same may not be true for other pets having difficulty in spending weeks cooped up with humans.

COVID-19 brings with it many challenges to cope up with and especially if you have pets, it is like going that extra mile. The worst scenario is when you and your pet are in isolation.

With pet parents at home due to isolation or lockdown, no doubt, there seems a huge surge in behavioral issues in pets. While some of the furry companions may be leading the best lives in the presence of their human partners, the same may not be true for other pets having difficulty in spending weeks cooped up with humans. Chewing, licking, barking, or otherwise acting odd, are some of the signs that these pets may throw out signaling their struggles to deal with less private space and more anxious people around.

Some humans like working at home and while others can’t function well without the proper outside exposure, and some love binging Netflix shows, while others don’t. It’s the same for pets.

Some pets are calm and relaxed, while others seem stressed. And, therefore, as pet parents, you need to remember that they are individuals and you need to help them to cope with this.

For pets, the lockdown has brought that unwelcome human contact. Therefore, to deal with quarantine conditions, pets need safe places and stimulating activities with and without humans.

So, how can you help your pet survive the isolation of coping with their behavioral issues?

But Before That, Be Prepared

If you still have not been quarantined, then prepare well in advance. Don’t just limit your thought of stocking those toilet paper, but instead, look about the supplies for your pets that you need on hand to pass through the quarantine period.

Many pet parents need to understand to be prepared with pet supplies they might need if they have to undergo isolation along with their furry pal.

Steps to Deal with Your Pet During Quarantine

Employ food puzzles which make animals work for their dinners.

For cats, provide cool bedding and a window perch.

For dogs, make them run through the basic commands like run, sit, and stay.

Use some tricks that give your dog the same amount of enrichment, fulfillment, and mental exercise as advanced tricks.

Working from home, pet parents shouldn’t intervene with their pets’ normal routines. Whether taking those Zoom meetings or having a training session, ensure that you do not take over that sofa space or couch, which your dog usually has when you are not working from home.

Avoid working in those areas of your house which your pets associate with cuddling and playing.

Do not let your dog or cat spend too much time with you snuggling or cuddling while working from home. This may upset their behavior once you are back to your working zone when everything gets back to normalcy.

Moreover, don’t keep your pet by your side the whole day as your pet won’t be used to being alone all day when the quarantine ends.

Make sure that your furry companions have alone time.

If you leave for work at a certain time of the day, ensure to go through the same motions of gathering your bag, lunch pack, putting your shoes, throwing a treat, and briefly leaving the house at the same time.

Spend some time somewhere in your car or yard picking up a call or having a short walk and return throwing up the same signal as you do on the normal days.

Whatever tricks work for your furry pal, use them to keep your pet entertained, engaged along with providing them human-free space for some part of the day.

The current pandemic is no doubt new to everybody, even for your furry pals and especially living in isolation. As much needed help you require coping with the isolation period, so your pets do. Please help them to make it easier.

At OurPetWarehouse, we are here to help you and furry friends to pass through this tough period providing all the essential pet supplies you need at your doorstep. Let us join hands and continue to provide the haven to our furry family even in these difficult times.