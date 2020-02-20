CPSC Warns Consumers Not to Use X1-5 Hoverboards Amid Fire Hazard Concerns

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is urging consumers to avoid using the new X1-5 hoverboard after receiving reports of possible fire hazards.

If you have a hoverboard in your home, listen up. Earlier this week the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a warning to consumers that one of the latest hoverboards to hit the market might pose a fire hazard. According to the warning, “the New High-Tech Enterprise Company Inc. X1-5 hoverboard’s lithium-ion batteries can overheat, posing a fire hazard that can lead to smoke inhalation or other serious injuries, including death.”

The hoverboard in question is sold online at www.nhthoverboard.com, www.Amazon.com , and at www.ewheelsusa.com/hoverboard/. In on the consumer report, the hoverboard actually began emitting smoke after it overheated. It’s important to note that the affected hoverboards do not conform to the CPSC UL-2272 safety standard. Hoverboards that conform to the UL safety standard are marked with a white label on the bottom of the hoverboard stating ‘Model: XI-5.’ Hoverboards that do not have the label should not be used.

For safety purposes, the CPSC has asked New High Tech Enterprise Company Inc. to issue a recall of the product, but the company has yet to do so. As a result, the CPSC is urging consumers who have the hoverboards not to use or charge them.

If you own one of these hoverboards and experienced an incident or have questions or concerns about the product, contact the CSPC at www.SaferProducts.gov .

