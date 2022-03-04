“Criminal” Climate Crisis – Earth Day 2022

Perhaps by Earth Day 2022, we may know how this Supreme Court rules on the criminality of future abdication of leadership in protecting us all.

The NY Times, on Feb. 28, 2022, reported on the publication of the latest study of the climate crisis. “Written by 270 researchers from 67 countries, the report is ‘an atlas of human suffering and a damning indictment of failed climate leadership,’ said António Guterres, the United Nations secretary general. ‘With fact upon fact, this report reveals how people and the planet are getting clobbered by climate change.’”

“’Unchecked carbon pollution is forcing the world’s most vulnerable on a frog march to destruction — now,’ Mr. Guterres said. ‘This abdication of leadership is criminal.’”1

Fire: Public domain photo by Magaret Lammers, courtesy of Pixy.org. CC0. Flood: Three cars submerged in flood waters; image by Chris Gallagher, via Unsplash.com. Overall design by Jay W. Belle Isle.In 1966, I came to Washington to work on air pollution control and painfully learned about powerful corporate influence over air pollution control policy.3

Tragically corporate control increasingly dominated policy for the next five decades.4

Perhaps by Earth Day 2022, we may know how this Supreme Court rules on the criminality of future abdication of leadership in protecting us all. Will this Supreme Court continue to fail to protect us all?

