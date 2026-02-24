Curtis Welcomes Frank Tepper-Sawicki as Corporate Partner in its Frankfurt Office

Mr. Tepper-Sawicki is notable for his experience in the IT industry, including legal aspects of the use of artificial intelligence and other fast moving technologies.

Frankfurt – Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP is pleased to announce the appointment of new corporate partner Frank Tepper-Sawicki to its Frankfurt office, with immediate effect.

Mr. Tepper-Sawicki is an experienced corporate lawyer, with a particular focus and interest in the technology sector. He joins from Dentons, bringing extensive experience in advising German and international investors and companies on M&A transactions, corporate restructuring and reorganization within the German market. His clients include private equity and venture capital investors as well as international companies and emerging, high growth companies.

Mr. Tepper-Sawicki is notable for his experience in the IT industry, including legal aspects of the use of artificial intelligence and other fast moving technologies. His transactional experience spans other high growth industries, in which intellectual property is a prime consideration, such as biotechnology and artificial intelligence.

Curtis Frankfurt Managing Partner Marc V. Kramer said “We are delighted to welcome Frank, with his wide ranging experience, to our busy corporate team in Frankfurt. Germany is a key jurisdiction for our international clients, who will benefit greatly from his breadth of experience – and of course the technology industry is particularly active right now.”

Mr. Tepper-Sawicki commented “I am excited to join the Curtis family. A perfectly sized, U.S. headquartered firm, whose international outlook and entrepreneurial culture particularly appeals to me and my practice. I look forward to working alongside the Curtis team and deepening the corporate practice.”

