Curtis Welcomes Muhammed Haque KC to its London Litigation Team

London, UK – Curtis is pleased to announce the appointment of Muhammed Haque, King’s Counsel, as a partner to its market-leading disputes team.

Muhammed (Mo) Haque KC is a vastly experienced advocate, who conducts high-level domestic and international commercial litigation and arbitration. He has advised and acted in some of the world’s largest disputes, and appeared in appellate courts in many jurisdictions. He has particular experience in cross-border litigation, insolvency, asset recovery and international enforcement. He is admitted to the Bar in England & Wales, the British Virgin Islands (BVI), Cayman Islands and Gibraltar.

Mr. Haque KC has acted in arbitrations under the World Bank (ICSID), the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA). He is notable for his breadth of sectoral experience, which includes energy, construction and engineering, cryptocurrency and real property.

Mr. Haque KC’s appointment to Partner in London reflects Curtis’ commitment to its thriving UK practice, which offers premier disputes capabilities to the firm’s clients.

Prior to joining Curtis, Mr. Haque KC gained 25 years of experience first as a Barrister in England, and latterly as a Partner in the BVI and then a London boutique law firm. He has been listed in Chambers and Partners (UK and Caribbean editions) as well as Legal 500 (UK).

Joe Pizzurro, head of the firm’s global litigation practice said “I look forward to working with Mo, whose broad commercial disputes experience is an excellent fit with the Curtis team. Mo’s advocacy experience will be appreciated by our clients in London.”

Mo Haque KC said “I’ve admired Curtis’ achievements in the disputes world for some time. I look forward greatly to working with some of the market leading disputes lawyers.”

Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP is a leading international law firm. Headquartered in New York, Curtis has 19 offices and affiliates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Curtis represents a wide range of clients, including governments and state-owned companies, multinational corporations and financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds, money managers, privately held businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information about Curtis, please visit www.curtis.com.