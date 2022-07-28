Damages You Should Consider Claiming When Pursuing Compensation

Many law firms offer a free initial consultation. This can be a valuable opportunity to go over your case with an attorney.

Being injured in an accident can have long-term repercussions on your life. The future you envisioned before the event may no longer turn into your present. One of the most significant problems survivors face is economic hardship. Covering medical bills alone can take a toll on your budget and savings.

Depending on your case, you may pursue compensation from the at-fault party. Damages may cover medical expenses, lost wages, property damage, and more. A lawyer can help you collect the award you need to rebuild your life.

Medical Expenses

If you were injured in an accident caused by someone else’s negligence you may file for compensation. This will typically cover past and future medical expenses. However, you need to identify the liable party and present a strong case against them. A personal injury lawyer can help you take legal action.

Gather evidence that supports your claim. Collect any documents linked to medical expenses related to the accident. You may expect the following medical costs to be covered:

Ambulance transportation

Hospitalization

Prescription medication

Physical therapy

Medical consultations

Pain and Suffering

Pain and suffering are subjective and highly personal dimensions. Such experiences are unique to each individual, which is why these are harder to quantify. Pain and suffering qualify as non-economic damages and are considered harder to prove.

The following can be covered by pain and suffering damages:

Pain

Mental anguish

Emotional trauma

Discomfort

Inconvenience

Discuss your experience and its impact on your emotions, thoughts, and daily life with your attorney. Documenting this through a testimony could help you receive higher compensation.

Pain and suffering damages do not just cover physical pain. Mental suffering is also a valid claim, and you should provide the court with evidence to support your claim. Consider presenting a diagnosis from a therapist.

Emotional pain could be as devastating as any physical injury. You may ask for compensation for your suffering, especially if the emotional pain persists. Visiting a mental health therapist can be just as important as seeing a physician. If left untreated, some emotional wounds can spread and endanger the victim’s life.

Lost Wages

If you can prove that you can’t work due to your injuries, do not hesitate to put in your wage loss claim. The best evidence to document this is a letter from your physician or anyone who can attest that you’re physically unable to work after the accident. Your attorney can help you calculate your lost wages damages.

Property Damage

Property damage is one of the most common types of damage. This includes any tangible property destroyed by someone else’s negligence.

To have a solid case, you will need to document the cost of repair or replacement and how it affects your life. This may be a struggle because you’ll have to provide evidence to show the value of each tangible item damaged or destroyed.

If you were involved in a collision, an auto accident lawyer in Floral Park can help you recover property damages. This is one of the most common damages awarded in car crash cases.

Loss of Affection or Companionship

Loss of companionship damages may be awarded in wrongful death cases. The surviving loved ones can claim that they have been deprived of the many benefits the deceased person offered. Furthermore, they may also claim that given their loss, they can no longer celebrate the affection shared within similar relationships.

In Pursuit of Compensation

Pursuing compensation is essential in securing a more comfortable future after an accident. However, before you act, ensure you understand the process and how much time and effort you will need to invest.

Many law firms offer a free initial consultation. This can be a valuable opportunity to go over your case with an attorney. What is more, you are under no obligation to retain the lawyer following the consult. It is crucial to work with a legal expert with whom you can feel comfortable.