Dangerous Felon Convicted of Armed Drug Trafficking Crimes

INDIANAPOLIS – A federal jury has found Deontai Williams, 33, of Indianapolis, guilty of trafficking in fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine, illegally possessing eight firearms while being a convicted felon, and possessing those firearms in furtherance of his drug trafficking crimes.

According to court documents and evidence introduced at trial, on January 17, 2025, Williams was found in possession of approximately 40 grams of methamphetamine, 30 grams of cocaine, and 80 grams of fentanyl pills and powder (which equates to approximately 800 doses of fentanyl), as well as the following firearms:

Delton AR-style pistol

American Tactical AR-style pistol

12-gauge shotgun

28mm pistol

Smith & Wesson .38 special revolver

Rexio 22Lr firearm

Glock 9mm pistol

Springfield 9mm pistol

Evidence demonstrated that despite having previously been convicted of multiple felonies, including battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under 14, unlawful residential entry, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and dealing in methamphetamine, Williams continued his armed drug trafficking. This evidence also included photographs of Williams brandishing multiple firearms. His prior felony convictions prohibited Williams from legally possessing firearms.

The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated this case. U.S. District Chief Judge James R. Sweeney II presided over the trial and will sentence Williams at a later date.

U.S. Attorney Wheeler thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Patrick Gibson and Samantha Spiro, who are prosecuting this case, with the assistance of Paralegal Specialist, Shané Penney.