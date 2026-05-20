Dangerous Felon Sentenced After SWAT Standoff

As IMPD SWAT officers approached to breach the door, McGhee threatened to shoot them and fired multiple rounds, including one that struck near the front door of the home.

INDIANAPOLIS – Al Stevenson McGhee, 47, of Indianapolis, has been sentenced to two years and seven months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after pleading guilty possession of firearms by a felon. His federal sentence will run consecutively to any sentence imposed in his pending Marion County case, which includes charges of criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, intimidation, criminal recklessness for shooting into a building, and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

According to court documents, on November 6, 2024, McGhee pointed a silver revolver at his girlfriend when she returned home from work. After threatening to shoot her if she left her bedroom, the victim escaped through a window, fled down the street, and contacted her sister, who called 911.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to investigate the reported intimidation and confinement. When officers attempted to contact McGhee, he refused to respond. A perimeter was established, and repeated attempts were made to gain compliance. As IMPD SWAT officers approached to breach the door, McGhee threatened to shoot them and fired multiple rounds, including one that struck near the front door of the home. The standoff continued for several hours, during which McGhee repeatedly threatened officers and fired additional shots, including at a police drone. He was taken into custody in the early morning hours of November 7, 2024, without officers discharging their weapons.

A search of the residence revealed four rounds fired above the doorway where officers had been standing and a bullet hole within two feet of their position. No officers were harmed during the standoff.

McGhee has a troubling criminal history, including convictions for cruelty to an animal, invasion of privacy involving a protected victim, carrying a handgun without a license, and felony criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. During the last incident, officers had responded to multiple reports of shots fired. Witnesses reported McGhee making threatening statements from his porch, and neighbors provided videos showing him brandishing and waving weapons. A search warrant executed at his residence uncovered approximately 35 spent casings scattered outside and multiple firearms inside, including an assault-style pistol, several handguns, and a revolver. McGhee had been discharged from probation for this prior felony conviction on November 23, 2023.

“McGhee poses an extreme danger – not only to the community at large, but to the individuals he targets, ranging from neighbors to romantic partners to law enforcement officers. He is an unpredictable, violent felon with a history of rapidly escalating situations through threats and the reckless use of firearms,” said Tom Wheeler, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Thank you to the brave IMPD officers for protecting both the victim and the general public, along with the ATF for holding McGhee accountable.”

“The ATF is pleased with the outcome of this case and relieved that no one was injured during this dangerous incident. We remain committed to supporting the IMPD and all our local law enforcement partners in holding violent armed offenders accountable and ensuring the safety of our communities,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge, Jorge Rosendo.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and IMPD investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Chief Judge James R. Sweeney II.

U.S. Attorney Wheeler thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Pamela Domash, who prosecuted this case.

The case was brought as part of the LEATH Initiative (Law Enforcement Action to Halt Domestic Violence), named in honor of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Officer Breann Leath, who was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance call. A partnership among the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the IMPD, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana, the LEATH Initiative focuses federal, state, and local law enforcement resources on domestic violence offenders who illegally possess firearms.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.