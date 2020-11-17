Deadly Driving: A Look at Florida’s Most Dangerous Highways

The most meaningful takeaway is that studies consistently show that no matter what, Florida is home to heavily traveled roads with very high numbers of crashes.

Florida has one of the highest numbers of licensed drivers in the country. With its beaches, colorful nightlife, and Disney World, the Sunshine State also stands out as a top tourist destination. What does that mean for Florida highways? It means they’re some of the most dangerous in the nation.

Many studies of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data have identified several of the state’s primary highways and interstates as some of America’s deadliest.

Keep in mind that every research agency uses its own methods to compute and analyze fatal car accident data. For that reason, results can vary. The most meaningful takeaway is that studies consistently show that no matter what, the Sunshine State is home to heavily traveled roads with very high numbers of crashes.

LegalReader thanks our friends at Brooks Law Group for permission to republish this infographic. The original is found here.