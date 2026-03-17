Defense Contractors Settle Military Overbilling Allegations

Defense contractors settle $10.5 million False Claims Act overbilling allegations case.

A Michigan-based group of industrial companies has agreed to pay $10.5 million to settle claims that the businesses was overbilling the United States military for equipment used in welding operations. The agreement, announced by the U.S. Department of Justice, resolves allegations that the companies charged the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Navy more than allowed under federal contracts connected to defense manufacturing projects. The settlement closes a civil case brought under the False Claims Act, a law designed to prevent fraud involving government funds.

The companies involved include W International LLC and W International SC LLC, along with Precision Metal Equipment Handling LLC and company executive Edward Walker. According to federal officials, the businesses accused of overbilling were involved in industrial welding and metal fabrication work tied to military production needs. The case focused on weld tables supplied during a federally funded effort to upgrade and equip a large welding facility connected to defense manufacturing.

Federal authorities alleged that claims submitted for payment included inflated costs for the weld tables. Funding for the project came through programs connected to national defense manufacturing support, including agreements supported by the Defense Production Act and a Navy contract linked to General Dynamics Electric Boat. Investigators stated that accurate pricing is required under military procurement contracts, which are funded by taxpayer dollars and governed by strict rules.

Justice Department officials said government contractors are expected to bill only what is permitted under agreed terms. When prices exceed those limits, officials view it as a misuse of public funds. Prosecutors noted that enforcement actions like this one are intended to maintain fairness in the federal contracting process and ensure that defense spending is used as intended.

Law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation emphasized the broader impact of procurement fraud. Representatives from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Defense Criminal Investigative Service said overcharging can place added financial strain on taxpayers while interfering with defense readiness efforts. Military shipbuilding and manufacturing projects depend on reliable pricing and responsible business practices, making oversight an ongoing priority for investigators.

The case began after a former employee filed a whistleblower lawsuit under the False Claims Act. The law allows private individuals with knowledge of possible fraud against the government to file claims on behalf of the United States. If funds are recovered, whistleblowers may receive a portion of the settlement. In this matter, the former employee who brought the complaint is set to receive more than $1.8 million as part of the resolution.

Officials said whistleblower cases often play a key role in uncovering misconduct that might otherwise go unnoticed. Employees working inside companies may have access to billing records or internal communications that reveal problems with contract compliance. Federal investigators review those claims before deciding whether to join the case.

The settlement resolves allegations only and does not include a finding of liability. Federal authorities noted that agreements of this kind allow disputes to be resolved without prolonged litigation while still returning funds to the government. Civil settlements are common in False Claims Act cases, which frequently involve complex contract and billing questions rather than criminal charges.

Multiple agencies worked together on the investigation, including the Justice Department’s Civil Division, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, and defense investigative units responsible for monitoring government spending. Officials said cooperation between agencies helps detect patterns of improper billing and strengthens oversight of federal contracts.

Federal enforcement of contracting rules has increased in recent years as defense spending continues to grow. Authorities say the goal is not only to recover money from overbilling but also to reinforce expectations for transparency and accountability among companies doing business with the government. Contractors that participate in military projects are expected to maintain accurate pricing practices and follow contract requirements closely.

The case serves as another example of how federal agencies respond when questions arise about overbilling and the use of public funds. Officials said maintaining trust in government procurement depends on consistent oversight and willingness to pursue civil action when allegations surface. Settlements such as this one highlight the role of whistleblowers, investigators, and federal attorneys in monitoring how taxpayer dollars are spent across defense programs.

Sources:

W International Companies Agree to Pay $10.5M to Settle False Claims Act Allegations for Overcharging the Air Force and the Navy for Weld Tables

Defense Suppliers Settle $10.5M False Claims Case Tied to Navy Shipbuilding Supply Chain