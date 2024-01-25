Deputy Managing Partner and Stroudsburg High School Graduate, Loren L. Speziale, Esquire, Shares Enthusiasm for Gross McGinley’s Expansion

Loren L. Speziale, Esquire, Deputy Managing Partner and a proud graduate of Stroudsburg High School, shares her excitement about the firm’s deepening roots in this vibrant community.

STROUDSBURG, PA – Gross McGinley, a leading law firm with a rich history and commitment to excellence, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its presence in Monroe County. Loren L. Speziale, Esquire, Deputy Managing Partner and a proud graduate of Stroudsburg High School, shares her excitement about the firm’s deepening roots in this vibrant community.

“I grew up in Stroudsburg. This is a vibrant community that is deeply committed to its rich history while equally welcoming to the many new residents and businesses who are making Monroe County their home. I am thrilled by Victoria joining us and the opening of our new office in Stroudsburg. Gross McGinley has always had a presence in Monroe County, and this gives us the opportunity to further strengthen our commitment to offering top-tier legal services to this community,” expressed Loren Speziale.

With her intimate knowledge of the local community and dedication to fostering strong relationships, Loren Speziale is enthusiastic about the positive impact Gross McGinley’s expansion will have on Monroe County. As a Stroudsburg native, Loren is uniquely positioned to connect with the community and contribute to its growth.

Gross McGinley’s new office in Stroudsburg, led by attorney Victoria Avellino Strunk, Esquire, is set to provide comprehensive legal services across various practice areas. The firm’s commitment to excellence and community support remains unwavering, and this expansion signifies a strengthened pledge to deliver outstanding legal solutions to individuals and businesses in Monroe County.

Gross McGinley is located at 411 Main Street, Suite 101, Stroudsburg, PA 18360. For more information about Gross McGinley’s strategic vision for expanding its presence in Monroe County and the expertise of Victoria Avellino Strunk and Loren L. Speziale, contact Daniel F. Korner at dkorner@grossmcginley.com.

About Gross McGinley

Gross McGinley is a leading law firm in Pennsylvania, providing exceptional legal services to individuals and businesses. With a team of dedicated professionals and a wide breadth of expertise, Gross McGinley is committed to delivering innovative solutions and outstanding client service. At Gross McGinley, we live and breathe our motto — Strong relationships. Extraordinary outlooks. It’s not just about what we do; it’s about how we do it. Our values guide every facet of our work, from how we serve our clients to how we support our team and welcome new members into our firm. Visit grossmcginley.com for services.